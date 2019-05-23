This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

May 5

Arthur Elias Garza, 31, Anderson, expired license, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, defective equipment and failure to register motor vehicle

Keanu William, 20, Anderson, minor in possession

May 6

Clayton Anthony Hayes, no age given, Anderson, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Bradley Rice, 29, Pawnee, Okla., assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Stephanie Francine Zinn, 37, Lanagan, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer

May 7

Sylvia Sue Moss, 45, Noel, shoplifting

Misko Sohse, 40, Noel, DWI -- alcohol

May 8

Tonya Renee Dickson, 40, Afton, Okla., tampering with motor vehicle/air craft/water craft

Keith Hubert, 61, Rogers, Ark., unlawful possession of a firearm

James Alvin Lowery Jr., 26, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended

Bayron Vejarano, 18, Southwest City, detain for federal authority

Guillermo Viveros-Sanchez, 39, Southwest City, domestic assault

May 9

Christopher Charles Adams, 33, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended

Danny Ray Warren, 53, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

May 10

Brooke Bates, no age given, Sulphur Springs, Ark., shoplifting

Tracy Gene Norman, 57, Anderson, abuse or neglect of a child

Levi Dallas Roper, 27, Pineville, domestic assault

Craig Alan Ruble, 34, Anderson, domestic assault

Jeremy Stocker, 38, Joplin, tampering with motor vehicle

Maria Whitaker, 35, Joplin, tampering with motor vehicle

May 11

Angelique C. Duncan, 34, Anderson, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Joel Palisik, 46, Southwest City, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Adam Ismail Shogar, 32, no address given, trespassing

Tina Titus, 42, Goodman, passing bad check

