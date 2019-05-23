This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
May 5
Arthur Elias Garza, 31, Anderson, expired license, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, defective equipment and failure to register motor vehicle
Keanu William, 20, Anderson, minor in possession
May 6
Clayton Anthony Hayes, no age given, Anderson, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Bradley Rice, 29, Pawnee, Okla., assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Stephanie Francine Zinn, 37, Lanagan, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer
May 7
Sylvia Sue Moss, 45, Noel, shoplifting
Misko Sohse, 40, Noel, DWI -- alcohol
May 8
Tonya Renee Dickson, 40, Afton, Okla., tampering with motor vehicle/air craft/water craft
Keith Hubert, 61, Rogers, Ark., unlawful possession of a firearm
James Alvin Lowery Jr., 26, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended
Bayron Vejarano, 18, Southwest City, detain for federal authority
Guillermo Viveros-Sanchez, 39, Southwest City, domestic assault
May 9
Christopher Charles Adams, 33, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended
Danny Ray Warren, 53, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
May 10
Brooke Bates, no age given, Sulphur Springs, Ark., shoplifting
Tracy Gene Norman, 57, Anderson, abuse or neglect of a child
Levi Dallas Roper, 27, Pineville, domestic assault
Craig Alan Ruble, 34, Anderson, domestic assault
Jeremy Stocker, 38, Joplin, tampering with motor vehicle
Maria Whitaker, 35, Joplin, tampering with motor vehicle
May 11
Angelique C. Duncan, 34, Anderson, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Joel Palisik, 46, Southwest City, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Adam Ismail Shogar, 32, no address given, trespassing
Tina Titus, 42, Goodman, passing bad checkGeneral News on 05/23/2019
Print Headline: Booking Report