Due to extreme storms over the weekend, organizers of Anderson's Berries, Bluegrass and BBQ Festival chose to postpone the event until Saturday, June 1. Despite overcast weather, runners and walkers took part in the 2019 Berry Glow 5K on Friday evening.

Beloved traditions such as the doughnut eating contest and the Little Miss Strawberry Pageant will still be held, and there will be plenty of fresh strawberries, mouth-watering barbecue and foot-tapping bluegrass performances to go around.

New event times will be announced.

