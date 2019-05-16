RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The McDonald County High School baseball team honored its eight seniors on May 6 following the Mustangs' 9-0 loss to Logan-Rogersville at MCHS. Seniors shown are Oakley Roessler (front, left), Izak Johnson, Jordan Platter and Joe Brown; Boston Dowd (back, left), Micah Burkholder, Blaine Lemm and Charlie Moore.

Izak Johnson never allowed an earned run, but six errors led to six unearned runs to key the Joplin Eagles to a 6-1 win over McDonald County in the Missouri Class 5 District 11 Baseball Tournament on May 11 at Joplin High School.

Johnson allowed 10 hits in six innings while striking out two and walking one.

Joplin's Josh Wells held the Mustangs to one run on six hits for the complete-game victory.

"Izak is the only guy I have ever known who gave up six runs and have his ERA go down," said coach Kevin Burgi. "He threw incredibly well again today. He has thrown well all year. You go back and look at our year. Without Izak stepping up and making up for the guys who got injured, we are in real trouble. I couldn't be more proud of Izak Johnson. He found ways to contribute to the team all year. I think when you go back and look, he has matured so much from when I first met him. He is one I am going to miss, for sure."

Joplin scored a run in the first on a hit, a stolen base and an error. The Eagles added two in the third on two errors, two hits and a sacrifice fly. Joplin stretched the lead to 4-0 in the fifth on three hits and a passed ball before adding two insurance runs in the sixth on a walk, an error and a hit.

McDonald County scored its only run in the third when Johnson was hit by a pitch and came around to score on a sacrifice bunt by Josh Parsons and a two-out RBI single by Kameron Hopkins.

In addition to six errors, McDonald County lost four runners on the bases.

Cole Martin had two of McDonald County's six hits while Hopkins, Joe Brown, Levi Helm and Omar Manuel had one each.

McDonald County ends its 2019 season with a 10-19 record. The Mustangs lose eight seniors to graduation.

"Every senior contributed in one way or another this season," Burgi said. "Joe (Brown) did a great job behind the plate and driving in runs. Boston Dowd was really good on the mound all year. Blaine Lemm was just amazing. He is a great teammate. Micah was great in left-field and Oakley Roessler did a great job all around. When Jordan Platter got hurt late, we lost a good player like we did early with Charlie Moore. We battled through injuries and found a way to win 10 games. Obviously, we wished it was more but, without some guys stepping up, it probably doesn't happen."

Aurora

Johnson allowed just one run on four hits, but the offense came up empty in the Mustangs' 1-0 loss on May 7 at Aurora High School.

Gabe Singer shut out McDonald County on five hits while walking one and striking out 17.

The Houn Dawgs scored the only run of the game in the second inning on two singles and a passed ball.

Martin had two of McDonald County's five hits, while Brown, Dowd and Hopkins had one each.

Logan-Rogersville

Three Logan-Rogersville pitchers held McDonald County to just two hits in the Wildcat's 9-0 win on May 6 in the Big 8 Conference crossover game held on May 6 at McDonald County High School.

Thomas Kane got the win, allowing two hits in five innings. Austin Hall and Reed Metz both worked an inning of hitless relief.

Logan-Rogersville scored four runs in the third inning to break a scoreless tie. The Wildcats scored a single run in the fourth and then added four insurance runs in the sixth.

Dowd took the loss, allowing nine runs on eight hits in five and two-thirds innings. The senior walked five and struck out six. Koby McAlister worked a third of an inning before Hopkins allowed just a walk in the seventh.

Brown and Helm both singled for the only two McDonald County hits.

Sports on 05/16/2019