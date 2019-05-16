The Bible remains a best-seller, even in today's world. Yet, the Bible is too-often not read. The Bible is perhaps the loneliest book in the world! If your Bible kept a daily diary, would it read like this?

JAN. 15 --I've been resting quietly for several weeks now. The first few nights of the New year, my owner read me regularly; now I've been totally forgotten.

FEB. 2 -- Cleaning day! I was dusted, along with a lot of other things, and then put back on the shelf.

FEB. 7 --I was dusted off again, and placed on a table in the living room. Special company was here. Now that they're gone, I'm back on the shelf.

APRIL 4 --A busy day! My owner had to give a devotional. She wanted to look up some pertinent scripture passages; she hunted for hours and hours to find what she wanted. Perhaps it would help if she were better acquainted with me.

MAY 5 -- Grandma is here for a visit. I've spent a lot of time in her lap. It is so good to be read, to be loved and appreciated.

MAY 10 -- Grandma has gone home. Guess what -- I'm back on the shelf.

JUNE 8 -- Had a couple of four-leaf clovers tucked between my pages.

JULY 10 -- Hurriedly packed in a suitcase. We're going on vacation.

JULY 12 -- Everything else has been taken out of the suitcase; I'm still in here. It's really a dark and lonely place.

JULY 17 -- Home again and back on the shelf.

AUG. 30 -- Hot and stuffy -- two magazines, a novel, and an old hat have been piled on top of me.

DEC. 25 -- All of the family is home for Christmas. Someone finally remembers that this is the time to read the Christmas Story. After much searching, I'm found. What a joy it is to hear the good news being read from my pages.

THE BIBLE WAS MEANT TO BE READ AND STUDIED EVERY DAY OF THE YEAR.

Don't let your Bible be the loneliest book in your house! Nov. 24--30 is National Bible Week

Don Kuehle is a retired United Methodist minister who lives in Jackson. Opinions expressed are those of the author.

