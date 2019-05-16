Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press DeeDee Lewis shows off a quilt created by local quilters who will show their creations at a quilt show on Saturday and Sunday at the Pineville Community Center. McDonald County neighbors are encouraged to contact Bunker Hill to bring and display their quilts as well. For information, call Lewis at 417-223-4835.

Grace Moritz's owl quilt is a little funky. There are all shapes and sizes of the beaked, winged animal, who looks confused, happy, inquisitive and downright ornery.

The owl quilt may be one of at least 50 hand-sewn, homemade and handily created quilts on display at an old-fashioned quilt show this weekend.

The show will feature quilts created by the Bunker Hill Quilting Club as well as other creations from community members.

The show will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 18, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, at the Pineville Community Center, 602 Jesse James Road, Pineville.

Organizers are hoping for a repeat performance for the owl quilt, which was displayed in a previous show.

Members also plan to include hand-crafted items for sale, vendor booths, demonstrations and concessions.

Admission is by donation only. All proceeds go to the restoration of Bunker Hill school.

Bunker Hill members work year-long to create quilts to preserve their heritage, raise money for an old schoolhouse and make new friends. They plan the quilt show every two years to display their work and highlight other quilts that have been created. Heritage and hand-crafted quilts, award-winning pieces and those with sentimental value are included in the display.

Long-time member Dee Dee Lewis, who has served as the organization's president several times, said the effort is meant to include all quilts that anyone can enjoy.

She estimates that 50 to 60 quilts could be on display.

Bunker Hill Quilting Club secretary Kitten Lagoon said it's difficult to pinpoint the exact number until the show opens.

"We are never sure about the number of quilts displayed since people will bring them to us all week, and probably up to Friday night before the show," Lagoon said. "We will try to get as many displayed as we can inside the building."

The quilters meet every Thursday, generally from 9 to 4, to share and work on projects. From hand stitching to machine stitching, members team their efforts to make cozy and comforting quilts of all designs, sizes and colors.

Bunker Hill members sell the quilts they create. Money goes toward the Bunker Hill schoolhouse, which the group is working to repair.

Repairing and restoring an old schoolhouse can be expensive. Through the years, the quilters have raised money through quilt sales and monthly lunches they host on the Pineville Square on the last Monday of the month.

The group also hosts a potluck with local entertainment at 4 p.m. on the first Saturday at the Pineville Methodist Church. The quilters embrace anyone who wants to join.

Quilters with a great deal of experience and those who have limited quilting experience are encouraged to join.

"Anybody can learn to do it," Lewis said.

In addition to raising money for the schoolhouse, quilters also contribute to community efforts.

Last year, the quilters worked painstakingly on 113 quilted pieces for the "Stories of Military Service" exhibit at the McDonald County Historical Society's museum.

For information about the quilt show, or to display a quilt, contact Lewis at 417-223-4835 or Debbie Ziemianin at 417-223-7181.

