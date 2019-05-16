Courtesy photo The newly-launched Powell Farmers Market will feature a variety of plants, baked goods, specialty leather items and a lot more this Friday. The Farmers Market is held from 3 to 7 p.m. every other Friday in Powell, rain or shine. A pavilion provides cover for vendors and customers, in case of rain.

Powell neighbors are embracing the new Farmers Market after its launch last month.

"The response to the first market was fantastic!" said Tiffany Norwood, Powell Historical Society board member. "The community is excited to have a local market and is ready to support it."

Officials and vendors are discovering that neighbors are dedicated to supporting the first-ever effort.

"Our second market, it poured rain and stormed and we still had a few locals brave the weather for the first greens of the season, along with fresh baked goods, handcrafted leather goods, and fresh cut flowers along with hanging baskets," Norwood said.

The Farmers Market, hosted by the Powell Historical Preservation Society, is the first of its kind. The Farmers Market will help raise money for the bridge's preservation effort and offer a marketplace for local neighbors to sell their wares and goods, Norwood said.

Friends and neighbors are invited to gather and visit and "stay a spell," Norwood added.

The next Farmers Market is scheduled for Friday, May 17. The event is held rain or shine. Vendors are able to set up under a pavilion and shoppers are safe from the rain, Norwood said.

Preservation Society members host the Farmers Market from 3 to 7 p.m. on the first and third Friday at the Brumley & Sons Music building, 5067 Route E in Powell. The Farmers Market will be in operation through October.

Vendors offer baked goods; fresh, homegrown fruits and vegetables; specialty items; eggs; jellies; herbs; leather jewelry; plants; and more.

Gypsy Leatherworks owner Lisa Florey said the new market has great potential.

"I'm impressed by both the caliber of products available at the market and the support from both the community and the event organizers," she said. "I'm excited to see this event grow into its potential."

Norwood said the Farmers Market offers a "great representation."

As interest grows, more and more vendors are approaching Norwood about participating. Booth rentals are still available.

"About half of our vendors are not yet ready with produce, but we have more vendors showing up each market," she said. "We set deadlines so that we would know what we would have starting out. But we totally understand we are a new market and word is still getting out about us. We also understand lots of vendors don't have produce ready until the end of May into early June."

Vendor fees are considered donations and tax-deductible. The Powell Historical Preservation Society operates as a non-profit 501(c)3 and is dedicated to preserving and maintaining McDonald County's only 1914-15 historic wood and steel bridge.

For vendor information, email Norwood at phpsmarket@gmail.com.

