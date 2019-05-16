Lieselotte "Lisa" Dobbs

Lieselotte "Lisa" Dobbs, 76, of Goodman, Mo., died Monday, May 13, 2019, at her home.

She was born March 26, 1943, in Veirnheim, Germany, to the late Heinrich Schenk and Maria Ann Hutter Schenk. She married David E. Dobbs Sr. on April 13, 1970, at Vinita, Okla. She served as an Army wife for all of their marriage. She enjoyed shopping, ceramics, pottery, gardening and summertime with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and six siblings, Hans Schenk, Helma Schenk, Helmut Schenk, Wilhelm Schenk, Herbert Schenk and Werner Schenk.

Survivors include her husband of 49 years, David E. Dobbs of the home; children, Liane Marcum (Larry Jr.) of Indianapolis, Ind., David E. Dobbs II of Anderson, Mo., Kelly E. Dobbs of Neosho, Mo., Davina Cullers (Daniel Jr.) of Neosho; and eight grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home. Father Samson Dorival will officiate. Burial will follow in the Anderson Cemetery in Anderson, Mo. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home on Thursday, May 16, 2019. The family will receive friends at this time.

Funeral services are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

John Howard Lowry

April 17, 1959

May 8, 2019

John Howard Lowry, 60, of Wheaton, Mo., died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Mo.

He was born April 17, 1959, in Phoenix, Ariz., to Clyde Austin "C.A." Lowry and Velma Louise (Lester) Lowry. He grew up in Phoenix, moving to Missouri in 1971. He attended Rocky Comfort School and graduated from McDonald County High School. He was a journeyman welder for many years and held maintenance jobs later. He was thankful for Celebrate Recovery which became a large part of his ministry. His first marriage was to Victoria Lowry. On May 23, 1993, he married Mary Fontana.

Preceding him in death was his father.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Lowry of Wheaton; his mother, Bibs Lowry; his children, Alexander Lowry of Sioux Falls, S.D., Anastasia Lowry and Sean Lowry, both of Wheaton; two sisters, Lois Williams (Bobbie) and Jo Carrol White both of Wheaton; and two grandchildren.

A celebration of life was held Monday, May 13, 2019, at Wheaton Community Building on Allman Avenue.

Cremation arrangements were by McQueen Funeral Home in Wheaton.

Normen Leland Martin

Jan. 14, 1945

May 7, 2019

Normen Leland Martin, 74, of Decatur, Ark., died May 7, 2019.

He was born Jan. 14, 1945, in Quincy, Ill., to Bea Agnes Doscher Martin and Hartley Leland Martin.

Following graduation from Lewistown High School in Missouri, he served in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam. He worked as a lineman for Empire Electric for 32 years and as a courier for Decatur State Bank. He was involved in many community and church projects over the years. He attended Gravette Church of Christ. He enjoyed fishing, reading, yard work and mechanical endeavors.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda, and their son, John, both of Decatur; and sister, Pamela Stowe (Ralph) of Holland, Mich.

Funeral services were held Saturday, May 11, 2019, with military honors at Bella Vista Funeral Home Chapel. A family interment will be held at Decatur Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Road, Springdale, AR 72762.

Albert Leroy Miller

April 8 1931

May 10, 2019

Albert Leroy Miller, 88, of Bentonville, Ark., died Friday, May 10, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice.

He was born April 8, 1931, to Robert and Opal Comer Miller in Weldona, Colo.

He was married to Darlene Jones on June 25, 1950. He graduated from Weldon Valley School where he was later a school board member. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and served as a deacon, then later joined the United Methodist Church in Bella Vista, Ark. He enjoyed farming in Colorado until 1979 when he moved to Goodman, Mo., to raise cattle. In 1997, he moved to Bella Vista and in 2007 to Bentonville.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Darlene; and son, Timothy.

Survivors include his daughter, Christine (James) Kronkow; son, Clifton (Kalyn) Miller; and six grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Circle of Life Hospice.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at First Baptist Church Chapel of Bentonville.

