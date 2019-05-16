Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press Noel Street Superintendent Chris Craig (left) and Judge Robert Barth show off the two new banner designs that will soon adorn Noel's Main Street. Craig plans to put up about 10 new banners by week's end in an effort to beautify the city and prepare for all the summer visitors.

The Noel City Council hopes to move forward with paving some city streets in coming weeks.

A bid from Hutchens outlined costs for paving several streets as a package. Aldermen agreed that they wanted to pave Hart Circle and Manning Street but hold off on Meador until more funding could be secured.

City officials have budgeted $40,000 this year for street improvements. Street superintendent Chris Craig said he usually budgets about $20,000 per year but, on some years, the funding is carried over to the next.

Officials have $7,000 in one certificate of deposit, $14,000 in savings reserve earmarked for streets, and another $30,000 in CDs.

Mayor Lewis Davis expects a contract to be signed next week for the sale of the former recycling center. When that contract is complete, the city could possibly use some or all of the $22,500 expected from that sale, he said.

City council members discussed various scenarios and budgets but agreed that they wanted to move a street repaving project forward.

Davis said he will call the paving company this week to find out the cost of only paving those two streets, instead of the entire package outlined.

Council members are holding a work session at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22. If the need arises, Davis said the council could hold a special session prior to that work session to further discuss the street paving project and costs.

During departmental reports, Marshal Paul Gardner asked the council to consider purchasing some metal barricades for a low-water bridge that was a major cause of concern in the last two weeks with flooding waters. Several people, including about eight firemen, searched for a man and his 18-month-old baby who they believed were in the river. The man had attempted to cross over the low-water bridge that had water running over it. Volunteers could see the vehicle swept away, upside down in the river.

"The assumption was that he was swept away with his 18-month-old," Gardner said.

After searching for nearly five hours, volunteers discovered that the two were safe. Volunteers were thankful for the outcome but are concerned about those who try to cross over flooded surfaces with strong waters. Gardner said he advocated metal barricades with locks. "It's something to think about," he said.

In other business, the board:

• Got a first look at two new banner designs that will adorn Main Street this week.

• Agreed to have Fire Chief Brandon Barrett take one of the pumper trucks to a Joplin company to determine what needs to be fixed.

• Agreed to waive the vendor fees for those who participate in the upcoming First Fridays. Volunteers are planning a "Big Bang" anniversary celebration on Aug. 1 in conjunction with the First Friday. The event is the 50th anniversary of the train explosion in Noel. T-shirts will be available for sale. Council members also are exploring the idea of a commemorative coin for the event.

