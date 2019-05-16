RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McKenna Evenson, Mikayla Mustain, Summer McCool, Ryan King, John Howard, Garrett Spears and Eban Cormier are among the nine students going to Missouri Boys State and Missouri Girls State this summer. Not pictured are Rylie Hackett and Amber Kailbourn.

Nine McDonald County High School juniors have been selected to attend Missouri Boys State and Missouri Girls State.

Four boys and five girls are being sponsored by the American Legion Post 392 and its Auxiliary. The events are held at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg. Boys State is June 15-22, and Girls State is June 23-29.

At each event, a mythical state will be created that attendees, or citizens, will govern at the city, county and state level. Citizens will have the opportunity to run for office. Government officials will speak to the groups. Each program promises a fast-paced, high-energy educational program designed to test leadership, citizenship and scholastic abilities.

Several of the students shared a little about why they wanted to attend Boys State or Girls State.

"I felt like it would be a really good opportunity to get a better insight into politics because I'm interested in politics," said Ryan King, who is interested in attending Boys State.

His school activities include track, cross country, National Honor Society, Library Club, Student Council, International Club, Science National Honor Society and Rho Kappa.

"My dad and my grandpa went," said John Howard. "They said it was a good experience and they learned a lot."

Howard plays football and runs track.

Garrett Spears said, "I just wanted to be around intelligent people and learn how the government works."

He runs track and cross country.

"It's going to be a good experience, from everything I've heard, just to get a good understanding of government," said Eban Cormier.

Cormier is in ROTC and will attend a summer camp this year called JCLC.

McKenna Evenson said she wanted to go to Girls State because, she said, "I think it's a great experience to meet other people who have the same views and want to go as far as me."

She is a varsity cheerleader and is in Epsilon Beta, student council, National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Rho Kappa, International Club and is a character education leader.

Summer McCool said, "I wanted to go to meet other students and grow as a student."

She is in Art Club, National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Rho Kappa, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Mustang Players.

"I love history and government," Mikala Mustain said, "and being able to live it for a whole week -- I'm excited about that."

She is in the Mustang Players, National Honor Society and Rho Kappa.

Also attending Girls State are Rylie Hackett and Amber Kailbourn.

"I'm very grateful to our local Legionnaires, Post 392," MCHS counselor Michael Shaddox said. "Typically, districts will only send two boys and two girls, but our Legionnaires have been great about funding as many as apply and will be accepted. It is a good experience for our kids. It's one of the highlights of their high school career."

Dennis Kirk, adjutant of American Legion Post 392 wanted to thank the local businesses and families that contributed to sending the students to Boys and Girls State. They included McDonald County Telephone Company, Arvest Bank in Anderson, Cornerstone Bank in Pineville, First Community Bank in Goodman, State Farm Insurance in Pineville, Robert and Dee Evenson, and Larry and Hope Caywood.

"We couldn't have done it without them," he said.

