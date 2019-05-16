RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County pole vaulter Zach Woods consoles teammate Huechi Xiong after Xiong went out early in the event at the Missouri Class 4 District 2 Track and Field Championships on May 11 at Carl Junction High School. Woods, a two-time state qualifier, went on to clear 13-9, but finished in fifth place and failed to advance to this week's sectional meet in West Plains.

Elliott Wolfe won one event and finished third in another, and Corbin Jones had two seconds and a sixth, to lead the McDonald County High School boys' track team to a fifth-place finish at the Missouri Class 4 District 2 Track and Field Championships held May 11 at Carl Junction High School.

Wolfe won the discus with a throw of 141-10 and was third in the shot put with a toss of 46-5.5.

Jones was second in the 100 in a time of 11.22 and also second (tie) in the triple jump with a best of 43-8.5. The Mustang junior added a sixth in the long jump (20-5).

The top four in each event qualified for this week's sectional meet at West Plains. The top eight in each event scored points towards the team championship.

In addition to Wolfe and Jones, the McDonald County boys will be represented at sectionals by Michael Williams and the 4x800 relay team of Cale Adamson, Jack Teague, Elijah Habert and Garrett Spears.

Williams was third in the long jump when he jumped 20-11.25 on his final jump of the event to move up from seventh place.

The 4x800 relay finished in fourth place with a time of 8:30.43.

"Elliott's throwing career has been on an upward trajectory since he was in seventh grade," said coach Henri Whitehead. "He got very close last year to making it to state so, to see him now in sectionals in two events, I'm betting we are about to see his best throws of his career.

"Michael and Corbin are so competitive with one another that they have really pushed each other to improve much more than any coach could ever dream. I'm extremely happy to see both of them make it to sectionals because I honestly believe we have one of the best duo of jumpers in the state."

Webb City won the district boys' team championships with 122 points. Bolivar was in second with 106 points, followed by Willard with 77, Carl Junction 69, McDonald County 63, Parkview 56, Glendale 54, Neosho 52, Marshfield 45.5, Logan-Rogersville 40, Monett 35.5 and Hillcrest 16.

Finishing in the points but not qualifying for sectionals for McDonald County were Zach Woods, fifth, pole vault, 13-9; Joel Morris, sixth, 110 hurdles, 16.82 and seventh, 300 hurdles, 42.67; 4x400 relay team of Adamson, Teague, Habert and Spears, sixth, 3:41.20; Spears, seventh, 1600, 4:39.14; Adamson, seventh, 400, 53.16; Ricardo Salas, eighth, javelin, 120-2; and Huechi Xiong, eighth, pole vault, 12-6.

Girls

The Lady Mustangs were led by Ragan Wilson, who qualified in the open 800 and ran a leg on the 4x800 relay team that also qualified.

Wilson finished fourth in the 800 in a time of 2:31.09. She also ran the anchor leg of the 4x800 relay team that was fourth in 10:54.18. Other members of the relay were Adyson Sanny, Addy Mick and Haley Mick.

"Both our boys' and girls' 4x800 squads have faced some adversity this year with injuries and lineup changes, but the kids have been flexible and listened to Coach (Darbi) Stancell," Whitehead said. "Ragan has been battling injuries all year, and her 800 performance was an inspiration to the team and a real rallying cry for everyone on the team because she not only ran injured but also ran her best race of the season."

Webb City also won the girl's team title. The Lady Cardinals were first with 126 points, followed by Carl Junction with 119, Bolivar 113.5, Marshfield 111, Monett 61, Neosho 49, Willard 43, Parkview 40, McDonald County 31.5, Logan-Rogersville 23, Glendale 8 and Hillcrest 8.

Rounding out the point scoring places for the Lady Mustangs were the 4x400 relay team of Ruby Palomo, Haley Mick, Sanny and Wilson, fifth, 4:32.83; Palomo, sixth, 300 hurdles, 51.26 and seventh, 100 hurdles, 17.85; Jackie Grider, sixth, discus, 98-9; Marianna Salas, sixth, javelin, 102-04; Erin Cooper, seventh, high jump, 4-6, and eighth, long jump, 15-2; Kelly Brennand, seventh pole vault, 8-6; Sanny, eighth, 400, 1:07.49; and Emily Landers, eighth, shot put, 31-0.5

"I feel like our program has been building momentum all year, so the fact we will be competing in more events with more athletes at sectionals this year is no surprise at all," Whitehead said. "What would be a surprise to me is that if we don't get multiple athletes to state this year."

