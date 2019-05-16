Courtesy photo Michael and Walletta Freund will show blacksmithing and broommaking during the McDonald County Historical Museum's "History Live," which launches the re-opening of the museum every year on Memorial Day weekend. This year's opening is set for Saturday, May 25. Admission is free.

Volunteers are gearing up for the annual "History Live" celebration featuring old-time craftsmen and women on the Pineville Square.

The Saturday, May 25, event will showcase local history and spark the annual opening of the McDonald County Historical Society's Museum, said society president Karen Dobbs.

"The extravaganza of history demonstrations will be bigger than ever this year," she said. "There will be fun for everyone."

Several demonstrators will show various skills, including Mike Freund and Dennis Berry who will demonstrate blacksmithing, Jerri Berry who will show crafting, Karen Almeter who will spin wool, and Waletta Freund who will share broom making. Campfire cooking will be shared by Dr. Quinalty. Jutta McCormick and the Master Gardeners will be on hand with information about gardening.

A pioneer laundry display will be available, with hands-on fun for kids.

At 11 that morning, Javan Stull, former U.S. Army officer and volunteer at the Carver National Monument, will portray Captain Harry S Truman. "Truman's World War I service is a great story to tell about him and America's involvement in the first world war," Dobbs said.

Crafts, pies, lunch and music will be a part of the festivities.

New this year is a poker run for motorcycles and cars.

A drawing for a Doug Hall painting will be at 2 p.m.

For more information about the free event's activities, call 417-223-7700 or email mcdonaldcohistory@olemac.net

