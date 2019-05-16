It was a beautiful Sunday morning as we gathered to worship at Mill Creek Baptist Church on Mother's Day. There were several unspoken prayers requested, along with prayers for Don Chaney, Terry Clark and Skip. We also welcomed Barbara Cory as the newest member of our congregation.

Linda Abercrombie shared a humorous devotional, "Ten Things Your Mom Never Told You." We honored our mothers with some gifts, a special mother's prayer and the reading of Proverbs 31:26-31 about the virtuous woman.

Tyrel Lett asked God's blessing upon the offering and he and Rick Lett served as ushers. Congregational hymns included "His Name Is Wonderful" and "Glory to His Name," with Susan Cory at the piano and special music from Karen Stroud, who sang "My Tribute."

In honor of Mother's Day, Brother Mark Hall talked about the godly mother. He said there are two things that give a mother a lot of pleasure. First, is dressing up her small child and taking them to church with her; and second is the proud moment for a mother when her child is grown, gets ready by themselves and goes to church with her. "It is good to worship with mom in God's house."

Brother Mark continued with the sermon series, "Quality of Walk with the Lord." He began by telling us that the devil wants us to do for him, and Jesus wants us to do for others. The next few week's messages will touch on things that hinder our walk with God.

Sunday's message was "Dealing With Others," with scripture from Matthew 7:12 where Jesus tells us, "Therefore whatever you want men to do to you, do also to them, for this is the Law and the Prophets." It is what we call "the Golden Rule." Brother Mark told us that it is scary to hear a Christian say, "I know what the Bible says, but...." "That is in direct conflict with the word of God. We give ourselves breaks when we do wrong by saying, 'But I don't lie, steal or cheat.' We are not to compare others' failures to our own or decide whose is worse."

Brother Mark read Matthew 22:36-40 where Jesus tells us, "You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like it, You shall love your neighbor as yourself. On these two commandments hang all the Law and the Prophets."

Brother Mark told us that it would be easy to love your neighbors if we all had good neighbors. "It takes two to have a relationship. That makes the relationship difficult. The only person you can change is you. One person can't build it, save it or salvage it." Brother Mark read 1 Peter 3:7 and said that a good relationship takes understanding from everyone. "It takes understanding to get along. The only person you can change is you. Everyone handles things differently. The only time we know that we are in the right is if our words and actions line up with what the Bible says. Don't let opinion become gospel. That is the key that opens the gate to milk and honey country. If we put the interests of others ahead of our own, the Lord will swing the gate open and wave us in." Brother Mark referred to Philippians 2:10 which says, "For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them."

Brother Mark read Romans 12:17-21, "Repay no one evil for evil. Have regard for good things in the sight of all men. If it is possible, as much as depends on you, live peaceably with all men. Beloved do not avenge yourselves, but rather give place to wrath; for it is written, 'Vengeance is Mine, I will repay,' says the Lord." Brother Mark told us that if you are a child of God and someone does you wrong, God will know and get them. "Everyone is not like us, so we must make allowances because we all see differently. Remember, everyone is not just like you. Apologize for not acting in a Christian manner. You weren't wrong, they were but apologize for reacting in a non-Christian manner, not because they deserve it but because we take glory from God when we don't. They were still wrong, but God will judge them. In all things, glorify God." Brother Mark referred to Romans 13:11, "And do this, knowing the time, that now it is high time to awake out of sleep; for now our salvation is nearer than when we first believed."

In closing, Brother Mark said, "Don't blow up your testimony." As an example, he said, "If someone is stealing your chickens, call the sheriff. As a child of God, don't blow up your testimony. Ask yourself, 'How can I bring glory to God?'"

Our hymn of invitation was "Kneel At The Cross," and Jerry Abercrombie gave the benediction.

Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. at Mill Creek Baptist Church, which is located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel or 8 1/2 miles west of I49, just off Highway 90, on Upper Mill Creek Road. Everyone is welcome.

