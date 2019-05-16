Division I

The following cases were filed:

Pedro C. Corona vs. Maria Rodriguez. Dissolution.

Michelle Brock vs. Travis Brock. Dissolution.

Kathryn L. Reser vs. Zachary J. Sowa. Dissolution.

Denise R. McCormick vs. Michael H. McCormick. Dissolution.

Rita C. Garcia vs. Marcelo A. Lopez. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Chloe Divine. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Aaron M. Mustain. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Cale S. Adamson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

Sherry L. Lemm vs. Lukas D. Lemm. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Stephanie Michelle Harrington. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $18.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Discover Bank vs. Leo A. Lenze. Breach of contract.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Nicholas Gonzalez. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Misty McCammon. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Geneva Wilson. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Joel Bridgeman. Suit on account.

Personal Finance Company, LLC vs. Diana Moore. Breach of contract.

Deville Assett Management, LLC vs. Julian K. Tucker. Breach of contract.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Natasha A. Altman. Suit on account.

The Empire District Electric Company vs. Glenn Fawcett. Suit on account.

The Empire District Electric Company vs. Dillon L. Sechrest. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Jacob Blakeley. Suit on account.

Joyce Gravette vs. Brooke Biship-Bates. Rent and possession.

Whistler Flats, LLC vs. Cheyenne Mansfield. Rent and possession.

State of Missouri:

Matthew W. Anderson. DWI -- alcohol.

Eric N. McDaniel. Passing bad check.

Heather Walker. Passing bad check.

Berenice Rojas. Passing bad check.

Chloe Divine. Failure to register motor vehicle.

James E. Shelton. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Christopher C. Thomas. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and driving while revoked/suspended.

Leslie Z. Morales Calderon. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident.

Starla J. Kruckman. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Bradley J. Rice. DWI -- alcohol.

Kali Hodson. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident.

Ninius Taro. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Dustin K. Schulstad. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident.

Malachi B. Smith. Failed to yield to approaching vehicle from opposite direction when turning left.

Debbie M. Olmstead. Failed to yield after stopping to vehicle that entered intersection/so close to cause hazard.

Brian S. Camp. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely.

Kendall R. Douthit. Assault.

Percy R. Divine. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Felonies:

David T. Bennett. Child molestation.

Michael W. Parker Jr. Statutory sodomy/attempted statutory sodomy.

Amber Kappel. Theft/stealing.

Christopher Thomas Parsons. Statutory sodomy/attempted statutory sodomy.

Cameron D. Nicoline. Unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting.

Ira G. Allman. Forgery and possession of a forging instrument.

Milo C. S. Crabtree. Assault.

Aaron S. Holliday. Abuse/neglect of a child.

Jessaca Y. Lewis. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

The following cases were heard:

Tower Loan of Missouri, LLC vs. Michelle D. Allman et al. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Tower Loan of Missouri, LLC vs. Elizabeth A. Ballard. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Surgical Center, LLC vs. Robbie C. Emery. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Discover Bank vs. Dickie G. Hittson. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Alisha Murray et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Edith T. Isaac Hernandez. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Colten Johnson. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $126.50.

Linda Laine Pennington. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $260.

Rachel R. Rodriguez-Tyner. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Ashley Rose. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Fine of $187. Two years unsupervised probation.

Donna K. Swartz. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $51.50.

Russell E. Thomas. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $44.50.

Felonies:

Devon Wolfe. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Fine Collection Center

None.

