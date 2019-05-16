Organizers of a community yard sale have rescheduled their event for this Saturday after rain put a damper on the sale last weekend.

The Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Jane will host its first-ever community yard sale this Saturday, May 18, said organizer Sky Blakeley. Setup begins at 7 a.m. Blakeley said the yard sale will continue on Saturday as long as customers and vendors would like to participate.

The event was canceled last weekend due to the weather, she added.

Organizers are still excited to host the outreach event and welcome anyone who would like to participate as a vendor. So far, 10 vendors have signed up to bring their yard sale items to sell, Blakeley said.

Church members are offering free space to interested vendors.

The event will be kid-friendly, so Blakeley encourages vendors to bring items that will be appropriate for a family activity.

The church is located at 2938 Rains Road, Jane.

For information or to reserve a space, call Blakeley at 417-669-8223.

General News on 05/16/2019