Stella Senior Center Dinner and Dance -- May 17

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 17, beginning with a menu of hamburgers and hotdogs. At 7 p.m. dance to the music of The McDonald County Country Band. There is a cover charge of $5 for the dance. Refreshments are available all evening. Please call 417-628-3314 or 476-3079 for information.

American Legion Benefit Dinner -- May 17

Pineville/Jane American Legion Post 392 will begin serving dinner at 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the Legion building located on Jesse James Road, next to the Cornerstone Bank in Pineville. The Dinner will be prepared by the Ladies Auxiliary and will feature, pork tenderloin, potatoes, vegetable, salad, rolls, dessert and drinks. A donation of $7 for adults and $5 for children (10 and under) is requested. All are welcome and carry outs are available.

Eggs and Issues Legislative Forum -- May 21

The Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce will host an "Eggs and Issues" Legislative Forum Brunch on Tuesday, May 21. The forum will be held at the Wright Conference Center in the Farber Building on the campus of Crowder College, located at 601 Laclede Ave. in Neosho. Doors open at 10:10 a.m. and the program will begin promptly at 10:15 a.m. Don't miss the opportunity for questions and answers with your State Elected Officials. Come hear what our legislators are working on in Jefferson City. This will be the final Eggs and Issues for several of our State Representatives, as they finish their terms of service.

Cost is $15 general admission. Chamber member price is $12 and advance reservations are requested prior to Friday, May 17. To reserve your seat, please call the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce office at 417-451-1925 or register online at www.neoshocc.com

Annual Noel All-School Reunion -- June 1

The annual Noel All-School Reunion will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Noel Elementary School. This is for anyone who ever attended Noel School. Please spread the word to family and friends. Doughnuts and finger foods will be provided throughout the day, as well as coffee and water. Questions may be directed to Donna (Goss) Carter at 918-786-3568 or Jody (Van Houten) Lester at 417-475-6988 or email sltsnjdy@gmail.com.

MCHS Class of 1989 Reunion -- June 22

The class of '89 will hold its 30-year class reunion from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Pineville Community Center located at 602 Jesse James Road in Pineville. The theme will be Red, Black and White, business casual. The menu is TBD and BYOB. Please RSVP to Karla Carter Glass via email to Kglass71@gmail.com

Senior Center Activities -- Every Friday

There are crochet classes provided every Friday morning from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the McDonald County Senior Center in Noel. Contact Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511 for more information.

Senior Center Serves Lunch -- Daily

The McDonald County Senior Center, located at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel, serves lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All seniors are welcome.

Community on 05/16/2019