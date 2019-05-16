In a 5-2 vote, the McDonald County R-1 School District board of education, at its meeting May 9, decided to stop design work on the athletic sports complex and start over with a new company.

Controlled Technology Solutions has been handling the design of the building for the past year. The first design came back over budget. CTS has since submitted less elaborate designs. Board members became frustrated when CTS proposed moving the location of the building from the practice field to behind the football field.

Board president Dr. Scott Goldstein said the location was no good because it was partially in the student parking lot and also blocks a road into the parking lot.

MCHS Principal Julie Holloway said she liked how the proposed location was behind the football field but said the distance from the school would cause challenges with transportation.

Athletic director Bo Bergen said the location was too far away from the rest of the school for weight classes.

Goldstein said, "We've danced around with this for a year, and we're more frustrated than we were at the start." Then he said he would be in favor of starting the project over and looking at new companies.

"The one constant we had was the location," board member Andy McClain said.

He advocated backing out of the project and re-evaluating.

There was some discussion about whether the project would have to be rebid or whether the board could choose from among the companies they heard from last time. Superintendent Mark Staton said he would talk to the board's legal counsel about the question.

Board vice president Frank Woods said, "We have someone working for us. Why don't we just tell them what we want?"

Board member Beth Buckingham agreed.

After some more discussion, board member Chris Smith made a motion to stop the current project and check with legal representation on whether the project would have to be rebid or not. The vote was 5 to 2 with members Woods and Buckingham voting against.

Other business

• Bus driver and paraprofessional Marshia Allison, who led children to safety after her bus caught on fire and went back into the burning bus to make sure all children were safe, was honored with a resolution from the Missouri House of Representatives.

• Director of transportation Clyde Davidson requested permission to seek bids to replace the department's radio system. He said it would cost $40,000 to $45,000 to go digital. The board approved.

• Director of technology Robin Leonard presented the board with a low bid of $11,874 for a firewall.

• Stanton reported that, due to a flood day, the last day of school is now May 23, and the last day for teachers is May 28.

