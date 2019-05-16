The Pineville Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Tuesday, discussed a nuisance property at 109 Havenhurst Drive.

Mayor Gregg Sweeten said the property owner is accumulating "more and more junk" on the property. He said he has had a lot of complaints. The property is outside the city limits but is surrounded by the city, Sweeten said. The city's nuisance ordinance, which prohibits the accumulation of rubbish, also applies to properties within a half-mile of the city limits.

City Clerk Melissa Ziemianin said several years ago a judge signed an order allowing the city to go onto the property and clean it up. It cost about $4,000, she said. After the city left the property, the judge said the city did not have a right to go back onto the property, she said.

No action was taken regarding the nuisance property.

Public works superintendent Chris Tinsley told the board that the sewer plant will eventually need a new gearbox for the rotors, but it was not needed right away.

Sweeten said it would cost $3,785.

Alderman Scott Dennis made a motion to purchase the gearbox, but the motion died for lack of a second.

City Marshal Chris Owens reported to the board that the department seized a pound of methamphetamine and four firearms, one of which was stolen and one that was defaced. One person was arrested. He said the incident stemmed from a resident calling in something suspicious.

Owens also reported that the department received its basketball goals and he will get them put up sometime soon.

Sweeten reported the movie on the square this Friday will be "Ralph Breaks the Internet." Concessions will open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie will start at dusk. Sweeten also reported the tire cleanup will be Saturday morning. Ziemianin reported the farmers market will be 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

The board approved bills in the amount of $65,649, which included the mini-excavator and jackhammer that was approved for purchase at the last meeting.

General News on 05/16/2019