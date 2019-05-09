MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The Cornerstone 4-H float for the Old Timers Day parade featured club members in old-time dress with a special thank you to old-timers, farmers and cowboys.

Virginia Hadley Osborne was recognized as Southwest City's 2019 "Old Timer" honoree during the Old Timers Day Parade on Saturday. She was escorted by her son, Arlan Hadley.

Lawrence and Virginia Hadley moved to the area in 1953 from Fort Worth, Texas, where they raised five children. Virginia worked at the Noel Processing Plant for 12 years. In 1972, Lawrence died.

Virginia married Gene Osborne in 1980 and they lived in Joplin, where they owned and managed the Midwest Employment Agency for five years. She worked as the assistant manager of Lakeside Cottages for 19 years. In 1997, Gene died.

Virginia moved to Southwest City in 2011, after the Joplin tornado destroyed her home. She is 96-years-old and still walks a mile each day.

General News on 05/09/2019