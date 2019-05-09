OATS Transit -- May Schedule for McDonald County
To Noel: Monday, Thursday and Friday; (first, third, fourth and fifth) Tuesday and (second, third, fourth and fifth) Wednesday.
To Rogers, Ark.: First Wednesday
To Gravette, Ark.: Third Thursday afternoon
To Neosho: Second Tuesday
General transportation with medical priority is available from McDonald County origination in Jane to Neosho and Joplin along the I-49 corridor via InterCity Express every Wednesday. Trips must be scheduled 48 hours in advance by calling the OATS office at 1-800-770-6287.
Transportation is open to anyone of any age in this county. To schedule a ride on the above routes, call the OATS Transit office at 800-269-6287.
OATS Transit provides transportation for the rural general public, individuals with disabilities and senior citizens. For more information about how to ride, please visit www.oatstransit.org, and click on the Bus Schedules tab to see the schedule for each county.
