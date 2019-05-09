OATS Transit -- May Schedule for McDonald County

To Noel: Monday, Thursday and Friday; (first, third, fourth and fifth) Tuesday and (second, third, fourth and fifth) Wednesday.

To Rogers, Ark.: First Wednesday

To Gravette, Ark.: Third Thursday afternoon

To Neosho: Second Tuesday

General transportation with medical priority is available from McDonald County origination in Jane to Neosho and Joplin along the I-49 corridor via InterCity Express every Wednesday. Trips must be scheduled 48 hours in advance by calling the OATS office at 1-800-770-6287.

Transportation is open to anyone of any age in this county. To schedule a ride on the above routes, call the OATS Transit office at 800-269-6287.

• • •

OATS Transit provides transportation for the rural general public, individuals with disabilities and senior citizens. For more information about how to ride, please visitwww.oatstransit.org, and click on the Bus Schedules tab to see the schedule for each county.

Community on 05/09/2019