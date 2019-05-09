Photo Submitted Noel Primary is very proud to announce the Terrific Tigers for the month of April beginning with Yaretzi Joaquin (front, left), Ginny Isaacs, Mary Magadan and Jonathan Davenport; Bryan Hernandez Mendoza (middle, left), Ester Mencos Vega and Emily Mora; Darrian Hixson (back, left), Jostin Vazquez Lopez and Jenifer Recinos. Not pictured is K-Jay James.

Terrific Tigers at Noel Primary is a super special celebration done every month during the Rise and Shine assembly. This award is significant because it recognizes a student from every classroom. There are 11 classes at Noel, including four kindergartens, four first grades, and three second grades.

Students must meet the following criteria: show grit in their learning, good character by following the school's eight great expectations, be a good citizen and friend. Students chosen for the month earn a certificate, a Noel Primary Terrific Tiger T-shirt and get their picture in the newspaper. The picture is clipped and kept in a notebook for parents to look at while visiting the office. This builds community involvement, celebrates successes, spotlights students and inspires their efforts in social and academic skills.

Congratulations students. We are proud of your accomplishments!

