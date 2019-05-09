RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County pitcher Boston Dowd covers home plate as Carl Junction's Jackson Huffman scores in the bulldogs' 4-0 win on May 4 at Seneca High School.

After beating Nevada on May 2 to break a four-game losing streak, the McDonald County High School baseball team dropped both ends of a doubleheader at Seneca on May 4, to fall to 10-16 for the season.

Carl Junction sophomore Alex Baker held the Mustangs to three hits to lead the Bulldogs to a 4-0 win in the first game of the doubleheader.

Singles by Kameron Hopkins, Joe Brown and Josh Parsons were the only offense McDonald County could muster.

Levi Helm took the loss, allowing three runs on five hits in six innings. Boston Dowd allowed a run on one hit in an inning of relief.

In the second game, the Mustangs scored three runs in the top of the seventh to overcome a 5-3 Seneca lead only to give up two runs in the bottom half of the inning to fall to 7-6.

Oakley Roessler and Cole Martin singled to start McDonald County's seventh-inning rally. Joe Brown doubled in one run before Martin scored on a wild pitch to tie the game. Omar Manuel then singled in Brown with the go-ahead run.

But Seneca put together two doubles and a single in the bottom of the seventh to pull out the win.

Parker Toney took the loss, allowing three runs on five hits in two and two-thirds innings of relief of Rylee Boyd. Boyd worked the first three and a third innings, allowing four runs on three hits while striking out four and walking four.

Seneca took a 1-0 lead in the first before McDonald County scored two runs in the top of the second for a 2-1 lead. Walks to Manuel and Izak Johnson led to two runs when Roessler's fly ball was misplayed for a two-run double.

Seneca answered with two runs in the bottom half of the inning and then added a run in the third and another in the fifth for a 5-2 lead.

McDonald County cut the margin to 5-3 in the sixth on four walks and an error.

Roessler led the offense with two hits. Martin, Brown and Manuel had one each.

McDonald County was scheduled to play Logan-Rogersville on May 6 in the Big 8 Conference crossover game before traveling to Aurora on May 7. The Mustangs begin Missouri Class 5, District 11, play against Joplin at 4 p.m. on May 11 at Joplin High School.

Nevada

Johnson allowed two runs on five hits in seven innings to lead McDonald County to a 6-2 win over Nevada on May 2 at Nevada High School.

The teams were tied 1-1 entering the seventh when the Mustangs scored five runs to take control of the game.

Dowd walked to lead off the inning. Hopkins' sacrifice bunt was turned into a hit before Johnson was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Errors allowed three runs to score before Parsons and Manuel singled to drive in the final two runs.

McDonald County scored six runs on just four hits, singles by Martin, Manuel, Hopkins and Parsons.

