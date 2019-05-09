A total of eight McDonald County youth and high school wrestlers competed in this past weekend's MO USA Freestyle and Greco-Roman Wrestling State Tournament in Sedalia.

Blaine Ortiz and Samuel Murphy both won state championships and earned spots on the Schoolboy (13-14-year-old) Missouri National Duals Team to represent Team Missouri at the Schoolboy National Duals on June 13-16 at Warren Central High School in Indianapolis.

Also winning state championships in both Freestyle and Greco was Stevan Benhumea in the Intermediate 75-83 division.

The McDonald County Wrestling Club brought home a total of 10 state medals in both styles.

Other medalists in Freestyle included Christian Benhumea, third, Intermediate, 60-65; and Oscar Ortiz, second, Juniors, 132.

Other medalists in Greco-Roman included Christian Benhumea, fourth, Intermediate, 60-65; Gunner Cooper, fourth, Schoolboy, 110; Oscar Ortiz, fourth, Juniors, 132; and Jack Teague, second, Juniors, 160.

These are the Freestyle and Greco results from last weekend's State Tournament in Sedalia, Mo.

2019 MOUSA Freestyle State Results for McDonald County Wrestling Team

Intermediate 60-65 pounds -- Christian Benhumea (third place)

Intermediate 75-83 pounds -- Stevan Benhumea (first place-State Champion)

Schoolboy 110 pounds -- Gunner Cooper (DNP)

Schoolboy 187 pounds -- Samuel Murphy (first place-State Champion)

Cadets 126 pounds -- Levi Smith (DNP)

Juniors 132 pounds -- Oscar Ortiz (second place)

Juniors 160 pounds -- Jack Teague (DNP)

2019 MOUSA Greco State Results for McDonald County Wrestling Team

Intermediate 60-65 pounds -- Christian Benhumea (fourth place)

Intermediate 80-91 pounds -- Stevan Benhumea

Schoolboy 110 pounds -- Gunner Cooper (fourth place)

Schoolboy 119 pounds -- Blaine Ortiz (first place-State Champion)

Schoolboy 187 pounds -- Samuel Murphy (first place-State Champion)

Cadets 126 pounds -- Levi Smith (fifth place)

Juniors 132 pounds -- Oscar Ortiz (fourth place)

Juniors 160 pounds -- Jack Teague (second place)

