Once again, McDonald County shines. Federal and state income tax refunds and property tax credit return money, prepared at no charge by local VITA, totaled an unbelievable $2,591,843.

Even more astounding is to learn about the "Multiplier Effect," which converts that $2,591,843 into an incredible $25,918,430 spent. How is this possible? Studies reveal that tax refund money rolls over 10 times in local communities as it works its way through the various spending options such as groceries, other goods, various services, employee salaries and inventories. Statistics also show that people helped by VITA keep none of their refund money. They need to spend all of it, and they do.

And this is the good part, these struggling taxpayers spend their money mostly in their local communities. Local business and service owners likely have never realized just how much money goes into their cash registers from VITA-served low-income and elderly taxpayers.

LaQuita Hall, IRS SPEC, underscores how much our communities and counties are economically impacted by taxpayers that VITA serves by the refunds they receive and spend. She applauded the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce's work in securing a place for taxpayers to gather, enlisting the help of several greeters, four tax preparers and a site coordinator.

We Care VITA served people from McDonald and three other surrounding Missouri counties, using all volunteer help.

The Chamber extended a hand of thanks to these volunteers and many other local businesses and professionals for their time and energy and looks forward to getting another tax season off the ground with VITA.

Community on 05/09/2019