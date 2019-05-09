The McDonald County Back to Basics (B2B) Community Group meeting will be held beginning with a potluck at 6:30 p.m. and meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at the New Mac Community Room located on old Highway 71, north of the High School in Anderson. This meeting is held every month on the second Thursday of the month.

Mother's Day Potluck --

This month has Mother's Day in it, so bring your Mother's favorite food or your favorite food that she made. If Mom couldn't cook, bring anything you like, including main dishes, sides and desserts. Please bring your own table service (plates, utensils) to conserve resources. Beverages will be furnished.

Entertainment --

Jamie Whittle, singer and songwriter.

Speaker --

Andrea Blair of CWR Yoga and Fitness will talk about staying fit and healthy at every age.

Home GROAN! --

Paul rouse will inform and amaze us with his fun and informative segment.

PLEASE --

Bring a canned or packaged food donation to be given to Crosslines (must be nonexpired and non-dented). If everyone brought just one can, there would be 40 or 50 cans to help feed some hungry folks. Continuing will be the drawing for the monthly door prize, with one entry for the prize for each can or item of food brought.

The McDonald County Back to Basics Community Group (B2B) was formed in 2008 as a grassroots effort to combine education, information, community services and a social outlet to support each other in good times and bad. This activity is fun, free and open to all, including surrounding communities. For more information, call 417-845-0170.

