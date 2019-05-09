Tracy Igisomar will soon be able to operate her food truck in Goodman.

The Goodman City Council agreed to a $50 food truck license fee and approved a new food truck ordinance on its second reading Tuesday night.

However, after passing the ordinance, alderman Ron Johnson said he felt the $100 fee was too expensive, compared to the $5 business fee that the city already has instituted.

After some discussion, members agreed to lower the cost to a more agreeable $50 fee. Upon city attorney Duane Cooper's recommendation, the city council will read the ordinance for the third time with an amendment to the price, at the next city council meeting.

The Igisomar family operates a restaurant in town and has expressed interest in operating a food truck. Family members approached city officials about operating a food truck, but the city did not have a policy in place. City clerk Karla McNorton has pieced together a policy, using parts of other towns' policies. Once the policy is approved, the Igisomar family plans to make its food truck operational.

In other business, city council members agreed to have a concrete contractor evaluate the concrete from the demolished community building. Mayor Greg Richmond said the city has nearly $67,000 in insurance money to utilize for rebuilding the structure that was destroyed in a tornado two years ago. Members agreed to have the concrete's integrity evaluated before making a decision.

