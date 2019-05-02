Courtesy photo Sam Alps (center), visits with Jim and Sue Morgan at the McDonald County Historical Society Banquet at the River Ranch Resort. Volunteers celebrated preserving McDonald County history and raising critical operations funds.

McDonald County neighbors recently helped honor and preserve local history at a spring banquet.

Volunteers hosted the sixth annual McDonald County Historical Society fundraiser banquet on Saturday, April 6, at the River Ranch Resort in Noel to highlight local history and secure funds to continue the historical society's work, said Karen Dobbs, Historical Society president.

The banquet is the main fundraiser for the year for the all-volunteer staff which oversees and maintains the Historical Society museum and old courthouse, she added.

Fundraising efforts were successful.

"Due to the wonderful support of our contributors, we were able to match last year's goal, which enables us to continue our restoration and preservation efforts for the county," Dobbs said. "We are very appreciative."

The McDonald County Historical Society, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is focused on collecting, preserving and celebrating the rich and unique history of McDonald County.

Attendees enjoyed a meal provided by the River Ranch Resort staff, viewed a brief video about the museum team and bid on a variety of items during a pie auction, live auction and silent auction. Brett Lewis of Brett Lewis Auction Service served as auctioneer.

The live auction was fun and lively, and a grandfather clock donated by Paul Lewis was a big item, Dobbs said.

The homemade goodies are most popular.

"The baked items always bring great prices!" she said.

Volunteers are now preparing for the opening of the museum, which will take place on Saturday, May 25, at the Pineville Square. History Live! the museum's opening day for the season, will feature special speakers, reenactors, children's activities, campfire cooking, and music by Trilogy. The military exhibit, which was launched last year, again will be on display, as well as a new exhibit about McDonald County Schools.

