MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS President of the McDonald County Historical Society, Karen Dobbs, beams as she cuts the ribbon for the Old McDonald County Courthouse Museum's induction into the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce on Monday. The historical society is run by a volunteer board of directors (many pictured) that maintain and operate the museum at no cost to visitors.

Volunteers with the McDonald County Museum, located in the Old McDonald County Courthouse, gathered in front of the historic building to celebrate the museum's induction into the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce on Monday.

The museum is operated by the McDonald County Historical Society with the mission of collecting, preserving and celebrating the rich history of the area.

The Old McDonald County Courthouse was originally constructed in 1861. It was rebuilt at the same location in 1871 after being burned to the ground by bushwhackers in 1863. In 1938, the courthouse was prominently featured in the Hollywood movie, "Jesse James."

The courthouse faced threats of demolition when county officials began planning the construction of a new courthouse in 1977, but was ultimately spared when it was decided to build on a different lot.

Two years later, schoolteacher Jo Pearcy again heard talk of demolishing the building and stepped in. Pearcy agreed to pay the building's insurance and make repairs to the interior. Before long, Pearcy opened the courthouse and rented rooms for arts and crafts booths. Soon after, a cafe emerged inside the building. All the while, Pearcy utilized her showcases in the old courthouse's hall to display interesting, historical items.

In 1983, Pearcy relinquished custody of the building to courthouse officials who needed the added space.

Pineville Mayor Gregg Sweeten recalled working from the Emergency Management offices in the old courthouse.

In the years following, members of the McDonald County Historical Society approached Pearcy, inquiring about her efforts to save the building. Today, the building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and features a classroom at the museum, named the "Jo Pearcy Classroom."

"It may be history, but it is very much alive," said Karen Dobbs, the president of the McDonald County Historical Society.

The ribbon-cutting comes just in time for the museum's upcoming event on Saturday, May 25. From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., live music, fresh food, games, historical exhibits and demonstrations will be held on the Pineville square.

Dobbs noted that there will be a poker run and bike show as well. She said the route of the run will follow historical paths and make designated stops at significant locations.

General News on 05/02/2019