The city of Pineville has announced its 2019 farmers market will be May 7 through Oct. 29. It will be held on the town square every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon and the third Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to noon. To sign up and get a list of farmers market rules, go to the city's webpage at pinevillemo.us. For more information, contact city hall at 417-223-4368, extension 102.

General News on 05/02/2019