Jessica Pike of Pineville Elementary School has been named teacher of the year for 2019 for the McDonald County R-1 School District.

She is in her seventh year of teaching. She taught third grade for five years and has taught fourth grade for two years.

"When I was in school, I absolutely loved school," she said. "I loved the environment of school. I loved being with my friends. I had a lot of good teachers and a few bad teachers. I wanted to make a positive difference in the lives of kids. I wanted to help. I feel like I'm a creative person. I get to create lessons. I feel like I get to create magic every day.

"I just love the school environment. I'm truly friends with my coworkers. It's a happy environment. I love a classroom. I love being able to help the kids when their light comes on. I'm a kid at heart, so if I want to wake up and put my Mickey ears on, I can put my Mickey ears on and come to school, and my kids think it's totally normal."

Pike grew up in Gravette, Ark., and graduated from Gravette High School. Right out of high school, she thought she wanted to be a nurse, so she went to the University of Arkansas Fort Smith and studied nursing. However, nursing made her sad, and she decided it was not for her. So she changed to teaching, which had been her childhood dream.

"I wanted to be a teacher when I was in school, but when you're 18 trying to make a decision, I didn't choose correctly, I guess," she said.

She went to the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and got her degree in elementary education.

"I love everything about teaching," she said. "My goal is to provide an engaging, enriching environment where all students can achieve their full potential. One of my biggest joys is the creativity it takes within teaching and seeing the pride a child has when they are successful and achieve a goal."

She said she feels she has established a classroom built on trust, respect and happiness.

"I think that's one of the things I enjoy most is coming to work and being happy and having the kids be happy and excited," she said.

She added, "My personal hope for the future is that I can continue to be successful. I hope I can love teaching for the rest of my career as much as I love teaching now. I want to be as happy for the rest of my career as I am now."

She shared her philosophy on teaching.

"As a teacher, you have to be all in," she said. "Every child can learn. Maybe not in the same day or the same way, but it's my job to do everything in my power to make my students successful. I believe education requires differentiated instruction to reach the needs of all learners."

She reflected on what kinds of things she might have done to gain the attention of her peers to get her voted teacher of the year.

"I feel like I'm a lifelong learner," she said. "I'm willing to reflect and make changes accordingly. I'm willing to try new things. I'm a very positive and happy person. I feel like reflection is key. A person has to be willing to continuously improve on their abilities. I'm very involved. I want to be involved. I take pride in the fact that people put me in leadership positions. I try to meet the expectation of my leaders and consistently improve on my abilities."

Asked how she felt about being named teacher of the year, she said, "It was an honor. It was really exciting. I was proud of myself. But at the same time, I was honored that my coworkers, my peers, the students, the administration all felt that I was deserving and believed in me. I felt like the MVP at the Superbowl. There were some absolutely fabulous teachers within the teacher of the year group this year. That was my favorite part of the night -- hearing their stories."

She said she brought the award to school and her class screamed and yelled with joy.

