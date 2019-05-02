MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Eight-year-old Aileah Hernandez underwent metamorphosis at the face-painting tent last year. Butterflies, tigers, sharks and other creatures could be seen walking through the festival all day.

Southwest City's annual Old Timer's Day is set to kick off at 7 a.m. this Saturday, May 4, with the Fireman's Pancake Breakfast at Full Gospel Church.

At 9 a.m., crafters and vendors will begin to set up booths near the Anne Croxdale Memorial Library.

Turkey Creek Fusiliers will host a Civil War battle re-enactment, complete with a cannon blast, at 10 a.m. The era-appropriate encampment will be located at Blankenship Park.

Local musician Zeke Daniels will be performing at the main stage from 10:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. Bingo also starts at 10:30 a.m. and continues until noon, when the winner of a free, $100 cash drawing will be announced.

At 12:30 p.m., the Old Timer's Day Parade will take on Main Street with eye-catching floats, various motorized vehicles and furry friends. In true form of Old Timer's Day, the Daughter's of the Confederacy will participate in the parade in authentic era dress. The antique tractor club, Farm Echoes of Yester Year, will also take part and demonstrate the use of a hay press.

The Jason Young Band will take the main stage at 1 p.m. and entertain until 3 p.m.

A pie-eating contest will be held at 1:30 p.m.

At 2 p.m. the winner of a free, $200 cash drawing will be announced.

An ugly feet contest will kick off at 2:30 p.m.

At 3 p.m. the winner of a free, $500 cash drawing will be announced. Winners must be present to receive money.

The Old Timer's Day Rodeo will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 years to 12 years old, and free for those 5 years and younger.

Mutton busting will be held at 7:30 p.m. each night. There is a $10 entry fee and a 50-pound weight limit.

A calf scramble will be held nightly for those 12 years and younger and a jackpot will be awarded nightly to those 15 years and younger.

Additional events include bareback bronc, saddle bronc, bull riding, calf roping, team roping, steer wrestling and barrel racing, $750 added per event.

For more information, call Frank Woods at 417-342-5498.

