Patsy Kay Kelley Carnes

May 25, 1940

April 23, 2019

Patsy Kay Kelley Carnes, 78, of Anderson, Mo., died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at her residence with family by her side.

She was born to Lowell and Ethel (Carlson) Kelley in Monett, Mo., on May 25, 1940. She grew up in Monett and attended school there. She married Melvin Jessie Carnes June 27, 1957, in Monett. They moved to California where she was a homemaker for 13 years. They returned home to Anderson in 1971, where they worked a janitorial business. She enjoyed reading, embroidery, crocheting and making quilts.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Ruth Kelley Power, Betty Ann Sage; a brother, Lowell "Junior" Kelley; a son-in-law, Dennis Joe Sanders; and a grandchild, Nicholas Joe Sanders.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Melvin Carnes of the home; two daughters, Jessie Kay Sanders of Anderson, Janice Marie Broemmer of Bentonville, Ark.; and eight grandchildren.

A graveside funeral service was held Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Butterfield, Mo., with Pastor Billy Joe Gentry officiating.

Juanita Ruth Epling

Nov. 13, 1929

April 23, 2019

Juanita Ruth Epling, 89, of Bentonville, Ark., formerly of Washburn, Mo., died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in the comfort of her home after a battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

She was born Nov. 13, 1929, in Mohegan, W.V., to Julius Cameron and Birdie Oma (Jenks) Johnston. Her formative years were spent in West Virginia. In 1946, she married Raymond Lee Lambert. They resided 10 years in Ashtabula, Ohio, before Raymond's passing in 1957. In 1962, she married Cecil Lee Epling, making their home in Prairie Grove, Ark., Neosho, Mo., and Newtonia, Mo. After Cecil's passing in 1980, she moved near Washburn on the family farm. She enjoyed singing, reading, traveling and was a devoted homemaker throughout her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Raymond Lambert and Cecil Epling; a son, Tom Epling; two granddaughters, Rebecca and Amber Epling; and five siblings.

Survivors include six sons, Jim Epling, Paul Epling, Mark Epling and Raymond Lambert all of Washburn, John Lambert of Owasso, Okla., and Ethan Epling of Battlefield, Mo.; four daughters, Monie Lambert and Shirley Lambert Staib Brown both of Bentonville, Sandy Allen of Strang, Okla., and Patty Lambert of Washburn; 29 grandchildren; and two siblings, George Johnston and Mary Ellen Amey.

A visitation was held Sunday, April 28, 2019, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes.

Brenda Jo Robertson

March 30, 1962

April 23, 2019

Brenda Jo Robertson, 57, of Anderson, Mo., died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in her home after a long illness.

She was born March 30, 1962, in Louisville, Ky., to Joe and Ruby Louise (Montgomery) Leach. She moved with her family to Anderson in 1978 and was a 1980 graduate of McDonald County High School. On May 17, 1980, she married Larry Robertson and together they shared the last 38 years. She was a housekeeper and homemaker throughout her life. She enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, swimming and playing bingo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Mae Ortega.

Survivors include her husband, Larry Robertson of the home; four children, April Creason (Clark) of Neosho, Mo., Joseph Robertson of Marionville, Ill., Samantha Hobbs (Jake) of Anderson and Jeremy Robertson (Sammi) of Jane, Mo.; 12 grandchildren; five brothers, William Biggers of Fayetteville, N.C., Dale Uhlman of Hooks, Texas, Ronnie Alexander of Goodman, Mo., Marshall Alexander of Goodman and Ted Alexander of Lexington, Okla.; and three sisters, Willie Ferguson of Oklahoma City, Okla., Starlyn Smith of Oklahoma City and Sheryle Alexander of Southwest City, Mo.

Funeral services were held Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Brother Bob Holloway officiating. Burial followed in the Cummings Cemetery in Tiff City, Mo.

James Hugh Wallis

Feb. 24, 1933

April 24, 2019

James Hugh Wallis, 86, of Anderson, Mo., died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the McDonald County Living Center in Anderson.

He was born on Feb. 24, 1933, in Pea Ridge, Ark., to Artemis Eugene and Vinita Clarice (Williams) Wallis. He graduated from High School in Coachella Valley, Calif. He joined the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War. He graduated Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Ark., and taught at the Bentonville High School. On Dec. 26, 1960, he maried Patricia Ann Coffey. They owned the Century 21 in Rogers, Ark., before returning to pastoring for over 50 years, serving several northwest Arkansas and southwest Missouri congregations. He was an artist, actor, pilot, preacher and teacher.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Andrew Allen Wallis; sister, Mary Jo Wallis; and brother, Guy William Wallis.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Patricia Ann Wallis of the home; a daughter, Lisa Ann Wallis Wells (Estal) of Pineville, Mo.; son, Michael Lee Wallis of Plano, Texas; brother, Bentley Wallis of Rogers; sister, Carol Bennett of Lake City, Tenn.; and six grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Anderson, with Pastor Mack Mills and Pastor Mike Sypult officiating. Burial followed in the Rogers Cemetery in Rogers, Ark.

