Corbin Jones won four events at the Monett Relays held April 25 at Monett High School to lead a split squad from McDonald County High School to a second place in the boys' team standings.

Even more impressive than winning four events was Jones' performance in the triple jump, where the McDonald County junior broke a 31-year old school record. Jones' winning jump was measured at 43-1.5 to beat Mike Burkholder's 1988 school record of 43-1 by a half inch.

Jones also won the long jump with a leap of 21-6.75, the 100 meters in a time of 11.0 and the 200 meters in 22.8.

Neosho won the team title with 212.5 points. McDonald County was second with 118.5, followed by Monett with 101.5, Cassville 94.5, Jasper 54, Southwest (Washburn) 49, Lamar 18 and Everton 6.

In addition to the Monett Relays, McDonald County competed in the Webb City Relays on April 26, so athletes from McDonald County did not compete in both meets.

Michael Williams was second in the long jump behind his teammate (20-11.75) and added a second in the high jump (5-8) and third in the triple jump (38-8).

Other top McDonald County results included Joel Morris, second, 300 hurdles, 44.2, third, 110 hurdles, 16.8, and sixth, 200, 24.7; Zach Woods, second, pole vault, 12-6; Cale Adamson, third, high jump, 5-8; Huechi Xiong, third, pole vault, 12-0; 4x100 relay team of Eh Doh Say, Junior Teriek, Alexander Lewis and Jeobany Marcos, third, 47.0 and 4x200, third, 1:37.4; Eh Doh Say, sixth, 200, 24.7 and seventh, 100, 11.9; and Brennon White, eighth, discus, 107-9.

Girls

The Lady Mustangs used their depth to take second in the girls' team race. Monett won the girls' team title with 180.5, with McDonald County second with 136 points followed by Cassville with 122.5, Southwest (Washburn) 64, Jasper 30 and Everton 0.

McDonald County's only win came in the pole vault, by Chloe Teague, with a vault of 8-0. Teammate Kelly Brennand added a second in the event (7-6), while Teague also took fourth in the long jump (14-8.75).

Rounding out other top Lady Mustang results were Erin Cooper, second, high jump, 4-8; Ruby Palomo, second, 100 hurdles, 17.1 and third, 300 hurdles, 51.1; Sosha Howard, second, triple jump, 32-2.75 and third, long jump, 15-1.25; Emily Landers, second, discus, 100-7 and third, shot put, 32-10.5; Rita Santillan, third, triple jump, 29-11.5 and fifth, long jump, 14-6.75; Mariana Salas, third, javelin, 94-3; Rebecca Green, fifth, javelin, 82-4, sixth, shot put, 28-7.75 and seventh, discus, 83-6; Makaiela Thacker, fourth, 100 hurdles, 54.4 and fourth, 300 hurdles, 54.4; Liberty Boer, fourth, 200, 30.9 and sixth, 100 hurdles, 20.5; Briana Estrada, sixth, discus, 85-7; Gissele Reyes, sixth, 300 hurdles, 56.0; 4x100 relay of Palomo, Madison Brown, Bailey Morris and Mary Warner, third, 56.7; and 4x200 relay of Palomo, Boer, Reyes and Madison Brown, third, 2:00.4.

Webb City

Garrett Spears took second in the 1600 (4:41.36) and ran a leg on the second place 4x800 relay (8:28.48) to lead the Mustangs to a sixth-place finish in the boys' team standings at the Webb City Relays held April 26 at Webb City High School.

Webb City won the team title with 206 points, followed by Joplin with 183, Springfield Glendale 90, Tulsa Bishop Kelley 73.5, Willard 72, McDonald County 62.5, College Heights 14 and Thomas Jefferson 3.

Other top McDonald County boys' results were Williams, third, high jump 5-10, third, long jump, 20-8.75 and seventh, triple jump, 37-9.75; Adamson, fourth, high jump, 5-8 and fifth, 400, 53.63; Dylan Allison, fourth, triple jump, 38-1; Xiong, fifth, pole vault, 13-0; Elijah Habert, seventh, 800, 2:11.21; David Lazalde, seventh, 1600, 5:03.27; Morris, eighth, 110 hurdles, 17.51 and eighth, 300 hurdles, 45.26; and White, eighth, discus, 117-5.

Joining Spears on the 4x800 relay were Habert, Adamson and Jack Teague.

Girls

Teague took second in the pole vault (8-6) to lead the Lady Mustangs to a fifth place in the team standings.

Webb City won the team title with 223.5 points, followed by Bishop Kelley with 118, Joplin 89, Willard 88, McDonald County 67.5, College Heights 48, Glendale 35 and Thomas Jefferson 24.

Rounding out the Lady Mustangs' top finishes were Howard, fourth, triple jump, 31-0.5 and fifth, long jump, 14-8.5; Landers, fourth, discus, 100-9 and fifth, shot put, 32-8; Salas, fourth, javelin, 96-8; Green, sixth, discus, 83-4, eighth, shot put, 27-0 and eighth, javelin, 85-0; Santillan, sixth, long jump, 14-3.5 and seventh, triple jump, 29-3.5; Brennand, sixth, pole vault, 8-0; Haley Mick, sixth, high jump, 4-4; Addy Mick, sixth, 1600, 6:24.39; Ragan Wilson, sixth, 800, 2:40.21; Adyson Sanny, seventh, 400, 1:07.12; Cooper, seventh, high jump, 4-4; Estrada, seventh, shot put, 28-8 and eighth, discus, 81-2; and 4x800 relay of Wilson, Sanny, Addy Mick and Haley Mick, third, 11:38.14.

McDonald County's next meet is the Big 8 Track and Field Championships set for May 2 at Mount Vernon High School.

Sports on 05/02/2019