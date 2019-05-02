RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County High School honored its senior members of the 2019 girls' soccer team on April 25 at MCHS. Those honored are Ally Dill (front, left), Karen Gasca, Esmeralda Estrada, Baylee Payne (back, left), Alexia Kitlen, Nicole Salas, Helen Reyes and Leslie Yousey.

Marshfield spoiled the McDonald County Lady Mustang soccer team's senior night with a 1-0 double-overtime win on April 25 at MCHS.

The teams battled through two 40-minute halves and a 10-minute overtime session without a goal being scored. The Lady Jays got the win with 2:15 left in the second overtime when McDonald County failed to clear a ball from the penalty area and Marshfield was able to get a shot past McDonald County goalkeeper Nicole Salas.

McDonald County honored its eight seniors on the 2019 squad prior to the start of the match. Seniors include Ally Dill, Karen Gasca, Esmeralda Estrada, Baylee Payne, Alexia Kitlen, Nicole Salas, Helen Reyes and Leslie Yousey.

Cassville

Cassville scored the game's only goal on a 25-yard free kick from the east sideline with 35:47 left in the second half to hand the Lady Mustangs a 1-0 loss on April 23 at MCHS.

Cassville finished with nine shots on goal, while McDonald County managed just two.

Logan-Rogersville

Logan-Rogersville handed McDonald County its third loss of the week with a 10-0 decision on April 26 at Logan-Rogersville High School.

McDonald County was at Aurora on May 4 for a junior varsity tournament before closing out the regular season on May 9 at Carl Junction. Kickoff is at 5 p.m.

