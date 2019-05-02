RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Rendon Lane hits a tee shot at the Missouri Class 3, District 6, Golf Tournament held on April 29 at Cassville Golf Course. Lane led the Mustangs with a 104, but his score wasn't good enough to qualify for sectionals.

The McDonald County High School golf team ended its 2019 season at the Missouri Class 3, District 6, Tournament on April 29 at Cassville Golf course when the Mustangs failed to advance anyone to next week's sectional tournament.

McDonald County was led by Rendon Lane with nine of 52-52 for a 104 total over the par 72 layout. Next for the Mustangs was Wyatt Habert with a 122, followed by Sam Whitehill with a 123 and Dayson Fickle with a 129.

Logan-Rogersville won the team title with a 347, while Webb City claimed the other sectional qualifying spot by finishing in second with a 348.

Clayton Kaiser of Monett won individual honors with a four-over-par 76, while Nathan Ogden of Webb City was second with a 79.

Big 8 Conference

Lane shot a 93 and Fickle had a 97 to lead McDonald County at the Big 8 Conference Golf Tournament held on April 23 at Carthage Golf Course.

Habert added a 110. Whitehill had a 113.

Springfield Catholic won the team title with a 308. Mount Vernon was second with a 343.

Kaiser and Catholic's Dane Puckett both fired 31s on the front nine, but Puckett took the individual championship with a 38 on the back for a 69, while Kaiser shot 39 on the back for a 70.

