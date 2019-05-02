Photo by Bella Vista Fire Department According to a Bella Vista Fire Department Facebook post, four members of the department's swift-water rescue team assisted McDonald County Sheriff's Office with a water rescue overnight. A driver attempted to cross a flooded low-water bridge on Little Missouri Road in Pineville and the water swept his truck into Missouri Creek. Responders were delayed to the scene after they encountered a flooded road and had to backtrack and go a different route. When they arrived, the man was clinging to a tree in the rushing water of the flooded creek. The vehicle was nowhere in sight.

PINEVILLE -- A man was left clinging to a tree in the Missouri Creek near Pineville on Monday night after his truck was swept away in flood waters when he attempted to cross on a flooded low-water bridge.

According to Facebook posts from the McDonald County Emergency Management Agency and the Bella Vista Fire Department, four members of the Bella Vista swift-water rescue team assisted the McDonald County Sheriff's Office with the water rescue overnight.

According to the fire department, "a driver attempted to cross a flooded low-water bridge on Little Missouri Road in Pineville and the water swept his truck into Missouri Creek. Responders were delayed to the scene after they encountered a flooded road and had to backtrack and go a different route. When they arrived, the man was clinging to a tree in the rushing water of the flooded creek. The vehicle was nowhere in sight."

The post commended firefighters Earley, Heffington, Larson and Lieutard, who rescued the man without incident, adding that the situation could easily have gone the other way and resulted in a tragic outcome.

Both the fire department and the emergency management agency urged drivers to pay attention to the weather and never attempt to cross flooded roads.

