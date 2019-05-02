The McDonald County seventh- and eighth-grade baseball teams both went 2-2 in last week's busy schedule.

The seventh grade is now 5-6 for the season after beating Monett 3-2 in its final game of the week. Destyn Dowd went four innings for the win with an inning of relief help from Lane Pratt.

Chance Grissom led the offense with two hits, while Destyn Dowd, Tucker Walters, Rylan Armstrong and Jacob Gordon had one each to lead the offense.

McDonald County opened the week with a 12-3 loss to Neosho. Destyn Dowd went an inning and two-thirds before Devin Stone worked a third of an inning, Pratt an inning and a third and Blaine Ortiz closed with a third of an inning.

Destyn Dowd had two hits while Grissom had the only other Mustang hit.

Cooper Sprenkle went five full innings to lead McDonald County to a 4-3 win over Providence Academy of Rogers, Ark.

Sprenkle also led the offense with two hits while Walters, Stone, Destyn Dowd, Armstrong, Grissom and Pratt had one each.

Grove claimed a 10-2 win over McDonald County, with Walters working three innings for the loss before Stone finished.

Destyn Dowd had two hits while Stone, Walters and Kaiden Land had one each.

Eighth Grade

Hollister beat the McDonald County eighth grade, 4-0, to end the week and drop the Mustangs to 6-3 for the season.

Weston Gordon took the loss going the first three and two-thirds innings before Angel Ruiz worked the final inning and a third.

Jackson Parnell and Blaine Ortiz had the only two McDonald County hits.

Neosho handed McDonald County a 9-5 loss to open the week. Gordon took the loss, while Braxton Spears worked an inning of relief.

Jake Gordon had three hits and Cross Dowd had two to lead the offense. Spears, Ortiz and Ruiz added one each.

McDonald County got back on the winning track with a 10-2 win over Providence Academy. Isaac Behm went three innings for the win with two innings of relief from Jordan Saylor.

Behm and Cross Dowd had two hits each, while Spears, Ortiz, Weston Gordon, Samuel Murphy and Jake Gordon had one each.

Cross Dowd went three innings for the win, and Ruiz worked the final two to lead McDonald County to a 9-4 win over Grove.

Spears had three hits to lead McDonald County. West Gordon, Destyn Dowd and Behm added one each.

McDonald County closes its season on Saturday at MCHS against Providence Academy.

Sports on 05/02/2019