Wyatt Jordan had two doubles and four RBIs, including a walk-off sacrifice fly, to lift the McDonald County freshman baseball team to a 9-8 win over Carl Junction on April 26 at MCHS.

Brandon Armstrong got the win on the mound for the Mustangs.

Levi Malone also had two hits, while Junior Eliam and Eli Jackson had one hit each.

In the first game of the doubleheader, Webb City claimed a 9-2 decision.

Bo Leach took the loss and Eli Jackson worked in relief.

Logan Harriman had two hits and an RBI to lead the offense. Dylan Igisomar had the other McDonald County hit.

Sports on 05/02/2019