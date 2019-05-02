Approximately 300 people attended the first-ever eco-friendly Noel Easter Egg Hunt on April 20. Organizer Allie Peck said the event turned out well.

"The children had so much fun and were very surprised to get prizes as well as candy."

Children had the opportunity to hunt for eggs with a twist. Each plastic egg had a number on it. Children then took their numbered eggs to the respective numbered prize section to obtain their prizes.

Every business in town donated prizes, Peck said, and every child received a grab bag full of candy.

Peck came up with the idea of an eco-friendly event after researching the number of plastic eggs that are found in landfills after Easter egg hunts. All the plastic eggs turned in this year can be used again next year, she added.

The Easter Egg Hunt was a community event.

Donations from local businesses, Bluff Dwellers and volunteers, and wonderful volunteers and participants made the event a success, Peck said.

"It was good to see the community come together."

