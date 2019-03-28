After noticing traffic survey equipment throughout Anderson last month, Ken Schutten took an interest in the results of previous surveys and how this data can be used to help improve traffic safety for motorists and pedestrians.

Schutten presented his findings to the Anderson City Council during its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 19.

He provided each council member with MoDOT's most recent traffic counts for Anderson -- from 2016. The results highlight high-traffic areas in town. Schutten noted that the MoDOT website can also divvy up the results to reflect tractor-trailer, motorcycle and bus traffic.

Data indicates that I-49 at the Anderson exit, on Highway 76, receives the most traffic, with more than 11,000 motorists traveling the byway. The next busiest stretch of road was between the Highway 76 junction and the traffic light at Highway 71B, with almost 7,000 motorists passing through. Almost 6,000 motorists travel from the traffic light to the north city limits, and more than 4,000 motorists travel from Highway 59, by Main Street, to the traffic light.

Mayor John Sellers noted that there are approximately nine miles of roadway in town but not nearly enough sidewalks. He expressed interest in pursuing grants related to trails, sidewalks and traffic safety.

Schutten noted that there is an upcoming public meeting regarding the community trail plan, at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, at City Hall, and this information could play a factor in trail plans. He stressed the importance of safely directing pedestrians through trails, especially paths that intersect the city's busy roads.

Dwayne and Janice Bearbower approached the council to update members on the events of their first Traffic Advisory Committee meeting. The Bearbowers were recently appointed Anderson's representatives on the committee. Dwayne said that roads and bridge safety is the focus of the committee and that maintaining these structures before they are deemed irreparable is vital. He also said the city needs to identify the most pressing traffic safety issues, then pursue further planning and grants before bringing it to the TAC for action.

Departmental Reports

Alderman Cantrell inquired about the police department's newest addition, K-9 Samson. Chief Seth Daniels reported that Samson and his handler, Officer Willet, had conducted four fruitful searches in the past three weeks.

"That's really encouraging," said Mayor Sellers.

Council members then discussed the dangers and discretion that must be taken into account when pursuing a suspect, in a vehicle or on foot.

Chief Daniels said he is notified of every pursuit and makes the final decision whether to continue or not based on the suspected crime, traffic and weather. He noted the department's policy regarding pursuits states that suspects are to be pursued if they have a felony warrant, have committed a felony crime or are suspected of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Alderman Chester Neel suggested making the officer assigned to the patrol vehicle take responsibility for the costs of any insurance claims incurred during a pursuit. He noted that other cities have done so and cut down claim costs immensely.

"You're damned if you do pursue and damned if you don't," said Alderman Gene Cantrell.

Fire Chief Dave Abbott reported that the fire engine pump tests are still pending.

Public Works Director Ben Shoemaker reported that the city is saving close to $5,000 per month in electricity and chlorine following recent upgrades.

Mayor Sellers announced that Anderson's total water loss is at 44 percent, an 18 percent decrease from the previous month.

"I've been here six years and that's the best I've ever seen it," noted Alderman Cantrell.

Mayor Sellers provided council members with a proposed five-year improvement plan to repair leaks and increase fire flow in the city's water lines. The proposed plan has been sent to an engineer for approval before being submitted to the Department of Natural Resources.

Shoemaker said he can begin repairing lines that have been previously approved by DNR but must wait to begin larger projects until the five-year plan is finalized.

Shoemaker also inquired about purchasing a new utility vehicle. Mayor Sellers said the issue can be addressed in the next budget cycle.

"If it proves to be a hindrance, let us know and we'll reconsider," he said.

In other business, the council:

• Accepted a bid of $1,205 for the city's 2001 Chevy half-ton utility vehicle.

• Voted to hold the annual citywide yard sale from Friday, May 3, to Sunday, May 5. No yard sale permits are required during this weekend.

• Agreed to install a street light on Riverview Drive, per a resident's request.

• Transferred $2,000 from the Operations and Maintenance Fund to the General Fund to repay a loan.

• Paid $5,000 towards the city's line of credit at Arvest.

• Voted to accept a new insurance policy, to be paid quarterly.

• Renewed city employees' health insurance with a 4 percent increase.

General News on 03/28/2019