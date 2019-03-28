Sign in
Team Rosters by Staff Reports | March 28, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.

McDonald County High School

2019 Girls Soccer Roster

No.^Name^Grade

GK^Nikki Salas^Senior

1^Jazmine Belland^Freshman

2^Faith Leach^Sophomore

3^Rachel Arteaga^Junior

4^Karen Gasca^Senior

6^Erika Medina^Freshman

7^Leslie Yousey^Senior

8^Lucy Pendergraft^Junior

9^Lexie Kitlen^Senior

10^Helen Reyes^Senior

11^Aaliyah Rubio^Junior

12^Kaylee Eberley^Junior

13^Ally Dill^Senior

14^Nautica Gutierrez^Junior

15 ^Lexia Estrada^Junior

16^Alyssa Dalton^Junior

17^Claudia Gomez^Senior

18^Ava Smith^Junior

19^Baylee Payne^Senior

McDonald County High School

2019 Golf Roster

Name^Grade

Payton McKee^Senior

Rendon Lane^Senior

Sam Whitehill^Junior

Blake Harrel^Junior

Luke Dudley^Sophomore

Dayson Fickle^Freshman

Wyatt Hebert^Freshman

McDonald County High School

2019 Boys Track Roster

Name^Grade

Cale Adamson^Junior

Dylan Allison^Junior

Garrett Anderson^Freshman

Angel Arteaga^Freshmen

Bryce Berryhill^Senior

Marshall Brock^Sophomore

Kaidan Campbell^Sophomore

Jose Casarrabias^Freshman

J.J. Cisneros^Sophomore

Zakk Davis^Sophomore

Saul Garcia^Senior

Jorge Gonzalez^Freshman

Andres Gonzalez^Freshman

Garrett Gricks^Freshman

Zion Gutierez^Freshman

Elijah Habert^Junior

Jose Hernandez^Freshman

John Howard^Junior

Chazz Jacks^Freshman

Francisco Jasso^Senior

Corbin Jones^Junior

Kaden Keeling^Freshman

David Lazalde^Junior

Bailey Lewis^Sophomore

Micah Looney^Freshman

Bryan Lopez^Junior

Irael Marcos^Sophomore

Jonathan Martin^Freshman

Eli McClain^Freshman

Eugenio Mendoza^Senior

Byran Monetero^Freshman

Kobe Montes^Freshman

Jared Mora^Freshman

Joel Morris^Junior

Tyler Mortiz^Junior

Eric Muñoz^Junior

Levi Neale^Freshman

Ricardo Salas^Freshman

Gabriel Sanchez^Sophomore

Alexis Sanchez^Freshman

Malachi Smith^Junior

Justin Smith^Sophomore

Garrett Spears^Junior

Jack Teague^Junior

Junior Terrick^Junior

Luis Vaca^Freshman

Luis Valdes^Freshman

Alberto Valdez^Freshman

Andrew Watkins^Freshman

Brennon White^Senior

Mitchell Williams^Freshman

Michael Williams^Junior

Elliott Wolfe^Senior

Zach Woods^Senior

Huechi Xiong^Senior

Leon Zacarias^Junior

McDonald County High School

2019 Girls Track Roster

Name^Grade

Jada Alfaro^Freshman

Tevana Arnett^Sophomore

Caitlyn Barton^Sophomore

Liberty Boer^Senior

Tobin Bowman^Sophomore

Madison Brown^Senior

Keli Brennand^Junior

Erin Cooper^Sophomore

Gissele De La Torre^Freshman

Sammi Dowd^Junior

Briana Estrada^Freshman

Melanie Gillming^Freshman

Maria Gonzalez^Freshman

Rebecca Green^Senior

Jackie Grider^Junior

Madison Grider^Freshman

Sasha Howard^Freshman

Martha Izazaga^Freshman

Bailey Jennings^Senior

Mary Kelley^Freshman

Emily Landers^Senior

Addie Mick^Junior

Haley Mick^Freshman

Haliey Morris^Freshman

Ebenee Muñoz^Freshman

Ashleigh Nalley^Freshman

Ruby Palomo^Senior

Kylee Prater^Freshman

Yocellin Quintero^Sophomore

Leslie Reams^Freshman

Gissele Reyes^Freshman

Mariana Salas^Freshman

Alyssa Sanchez^Sophomore

Adyson Sanny^Junior

Rita Santillan^Junior

Brittanie Serr^Senior

Kasie Skaggs^Junior

Kalyn Stetina^Freshman

Chloe Teague^Junior

Makaiela Thacker^Junior

Lundyn Trudeau^Freshman

Mary Warner^Freshman

Ragan Wilson^Junior

Brooklyn Winters^Sophomore

McDonald County High School

2019 Baseball Roster

Name^Grade^Position^No.

Jackson Clarkson^Sophomore^INF^1

Sampson Boles^Junior^OF^2

Josh Parsons^Sophomore^OF/INF^3

Kamerson Hopkins^Junior^C/P/INF^4

Izak Johnson^Senior^INF/P^5

Parker Toney^Sophomore^INF/P^6

Charles Moore^Senior^INF/P^7

Blaine Lemm^Senior^INF^8

Micah Burkholder^Senior^OF^9

Jordan Platter^Senior^INF/P^10

Nevin Price^Junior^INF/P/OF^11

Boston Dowd^Senior^INF/P^12

Rylee Boyd^Sophomore^OF/P^14

Koby McAlister^Junior^OF/P^16

Joe Brown^Senior^C/P^18

Omar Manuel^Junior^INF/P^20

Wade Rickman^Sophomore^OF^21

Colliar Gottfried^Junior^INF^22

Ethan Francisco^Sophomore^INF/P^23

Cade Smith^Junior^OF/P^24

Ethan Lett^Sophomore^INF^25

Jackson Behm^Junior^OF/P^27

Levi Helm^Freshman^OF/P^28

Oakley Roessler^Senior^OF/P^32

Cole Martin^Freshman^INF/C

Corey Creason^Sophomore^INF

Sports on 03/28/2019

Print Headline: Team Rosters

