McDonald County High School
2019 Girls Soccer Roster
No.^Name^Grade
GK^Nikki Salas^Senior
1^Jazmine Belland^Freshman
2^Faith Leach^Sophomore
3^Rachel Arteaga^Junior
4^Karen Gasca^Senior
6^Erika Medina^Freshman
7^Leslie Yousey^Senior
8^Lucy Pendergraft^Junior
9^Lexie Kitlen^Senior
10^Helen Reyes^Senior
11^Aaliyah Rubio^Junior
12^Kaylee Eberley^Junior
13^Ally Dill^Senior
14^Nautica Gutierrez^Junior
15 ^Lexia Estrada^Junior
16^Alyssa Dalton^Junior
17^Claudia Gomez^Senior
18^Ava Smith^Junior
19^Baylee Payne^Senior
McDonald County High School
2019 Golf Roster
Name^Grade
Payton McKee^Senior
Rendon Lane^Senior
Sam Whitehill^Junior
Blake Harrel^Junior
Luke Dudley^Sophomore
Dayson Fickle^Freshman
Wyatt Hebert^Freshman
McDonald County High School
2019 Boys Track Roster
Name^Grade
Cale Adamson^Junior
Dylan Allison^Junior
Garrett Anderson^Freshman
Angel Arteaga^Freshmen
Bryce Berryhill^Senior
Marshall Brock^Sophomore
Kaidan Campbell^Sophomore
Jose Casarrabias^Freshman
J.J. Cisneros^Sophomore
Zakk Davis^Sophomore
Saul Garcia^Senior
Jorge Gonzalez^Freshman
Andres Gonzalez^Freshman
Garrett Gricks^Freshman
Zion Gutierez^Freshman
Elijah Habert^Junior
Jose Hernandez^Freshman
John Howard^Junior
Chazz Jacks^Freshman
Francisco Jasso^Senior
Corbin Jones^Junior
Kaden Keeling^Freshman
David Lazalde^Junior
Bailey Lewis^Sophomore
Micah Looney^Freshman
Bryan Lopez^Junior
Irael Marcos^Sophomore
Jonathan Martin^Freshman
Eli McClain^Freshman
Eugenio Mendoza^Senior
Byran Monetero^Freshman
Kobe Montes^Freshman
Jared Mora^Freshman
Joel Morris^Junior
Tyler Mortiz^Junior
Eric Muñoz^Junior
Levi Neale^Freshman
Ricardo Salas^Freshman
Gabriel Sanchez^Sophomore
Alexis Sanchez^Freshman
Malachi Smith^Junior
Justin Smith^Sophomore
Garrett Spears^Junior
Jack Teague^Junior
Junior Terrick^Junior
Luis Vaca^Freshman
Luis Valdes^Freshman
Alberto Valdez^Freshman
Andrew Watkins^Freshman
Brennon White^Senior
Mitchell Williams^Freshman
Michael Williams^Junior
Elliott Wolfe^Senior
Zach Woods^Senior
Huechi Xiong^Senior
Leon Zacarias^Junior
McDonald County High School
2019 Girls Track Roster
Name^Grade
Jada Alfaro^Freshman
Tevana Arnett^Sophomore
Caitlyn Barton^Sophomore
Liberty Boer^Senior
Tobin Bowman^Sophomore
Madison Brown^Senior
Keli Brennand^Junior
Erin Cooper^Sophomore
Gissele De La Torre^Freshman
Sammi Dowd^Junior
Briana Estrada^Freshman
Melanie Gillming^Freshman
Maria Gonzalez^Freshman
Rebecca Green^Senior
Jackie Grider^Junior
Madison Grider^Freshman
Sasha Howard^Freshman
Martha Izazaga^Freshman
Bailey Jennings^Senior
Mary Kelley^Freshman
Emily Landers^Senior
Addie Mick^Junior
Haley Mick^Freshman
Haliey Morris^Freshman
Ebenee Muñoz^Freshman
Ashleigh Nalley^Freshman
Ruby Palomo^Senior
Kylee Prater^Freshman
Yocellin Quintero^Sophomore
Leslie Reams^Freshman
Gissele Reyes^Freshman
Mariana Salas^Freshman
Alyssa Sanchez^Sophomore
Adyson Sanny^Junior
Rita Santillan^Junior
Brittanie Serr^Senior
Kasie Skaggs^Junior
Kalyn Stetina^Freshman
Chloe Teague^Junior
Makaiela Thacker^Junior
Lundyn Trudeau^Freshman
Mary Warner^Freshman
Ragan Wilson^Junior
Brooklyn Winters^Sophomore
McDonald County High School
2019 Baseball Roster
Name^Grade^Position^No.
Jackson Clarkson^Sophomore^INF^1
Sampson Boles^Junior^OF^2
Josh Parsons^Sophomore^OF/INF^3
Kamerson Hopkins^Junior^C/P/INF^4
Izak Johnson^Senior^INF/P^5
Parker Toney^Sophomore^INF/P^6
Charles Moore^Senior^INF/P^7
Blaine Lemm^Senior^INF^8
Micah Burkholder^Senior^OF^9
Jordan Platter^Senior^INF/P^10
Nevin Price^Junior^INF/P/OF^11
Boston Dowd^Senior^INF/P^12
Rylee Boyd^Sophomore^OF/P^14
Koby McAlister^Junior^OF/P^16
Joe Brown^Senior^C/P^18
Omar Manuel^Junior^INF/P^20
Wade Rickman^Sophomore^OF^21
Colliar Gottfried^Junior^INF^22
Ethan Francisco^Sophomore^INF/P^23
Cade Smith^Junior^OF/P^24
Ethan Lett^Sophomore^INF^25
Jackson Behm^Junior^OF/P^27
Levi Helm^Freshman^OF/P^28
Oakley Roessler^Senior^OF/P^32
Cole Martin^Freshman^INF/C
Corey Creason^Sophomore^INFSports on 03/28/2019
Print Headline: Team Rosters