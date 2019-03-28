MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Individuals vying for a spot on the McDonald County School Board include Nick Martin (left), incumbent Chris Smith and incumbent Frank Woods. The three gathered on Tuesday evening to discuss their platforms and beliefs.

Three hopeful candidates for the McDonald County School Board gathered Tuesday evening to discuss their qualifications, platforms and proposed solutions to educational obstacles. Questions covered a range of topics, including curriculum, class sizes, competitive salaries and benefits, discipline management, school safety, technical trade teaching and alternative education programs.

Frank Woods, Chris Smith and Nick Martin are all McDonald County natives and McDonald County High School alumni.

Woods graduated in 1983 and has been employed by Corner Stone Bank in Southwest City for 30 years. Over the decades he has been actively involved in the community -- coaching sports, volunteering with Full Gospel Church and serving 12 years on the school board. Woods said he has seen various bonds and programs to fruition during his time on the board, but he still has a vision for the schools, students, teachers and staff.

Smith graduated in 1995 and pursued a basketball scholarship in Kansas. He appraised real estate for seven years before returning to Anderson and becoming an insurance agent in 2008. Smith said he has thoroughly enjoyed listening to and helping with each school's needs during his nine years on the school board.

"I value the exchange of ideas for the betterment of the community," he said.

Martin graduated in 1997 and went on to receive a master's degree in sports education. He served as the head baseball coach for seven years and the district's athletic director of three years. Martin said he has always stayed involved in McDonald County and would like the opportunity to represent the kids.

Each candidate agreed that the district's biggest weakness revolves around the logistical challenges presented by the 430 square-mile range and the diverse cultures in each community. Smith noted that more parent involvement would be challenging but beneficial.

"Poverty is difficult because it creates a divide in opportunity that must be overcome," Martin said. "We need to provide opportunity and up-to-date technology."

When asked how they would improve the quality of education and what alterations they would make to the curriculum, candidates stressed the importance of communicating with staff to meet needs.

"I'm a banker, not an educator," Woods said. "Leave those decisions to the educators."

Woods said he supports a curriculum that benefits the students and investing money to create opportunities for them. He noted that he would like to see improved public speaking skills in graduating students.

"No matter how smart and talented they are, they have to be able to communicate," Woods said.

Smith said a well-managed superintendent and inspired staff breed success but added he would like to see more students involved in college courses so they can earn credits without accumulating student debt.

Staff satisfaction in regard to salaries, benefits and retirement was also discussed. Candidates agreed that salaries and benefits should be kept competitive but cost-effective. As an insurance agent, Smith approved of the school insurance policies. When asked about HB864, the bill that would create a defined contribution option for all Public School Retirement System members, none of the candidates supported the bill.

"If it's not broke, don't fix it," said Martin, who has held the title of teacher, administrator and coach.

Woods noted he already spoke to State Representative Dirk Deaton and expressed his concerns with the bill.

Candidates agreed that class sizes, discipline management and alternative curriculum should be discussed with the teachers who are in the classrooms, interacting with students every day, to best gain perspective.

"Teachers know their kids and what's effective. Each child is different. They need the freedom to learn that," Woods said.

He noted that since the alternative school, Mustang Academy, has opened, the attendance has successfully doubled.

Martin added that technical trades are vital to the youth and local industry. He expressed great pride in the high school's state-of-the-art agriculture and carpentry facilities and the opportunity to learn new skills the facilities afford students.

Woods said he has worked hard for students, teachers, the administration and taxpayers for 12 years and would like to continue doing so in the next term. He would like to see the district receive the education and facilities they deserve.

Smith stressed his support of communication between board members and the community.

"If you have a question, concern or issue, I want to know about it," he said.

Smith cited his open mind, servant's heart, passion, integrity and support of the underdog as his moral qualifications.

"I fight for those being mistreated," he said. "And I'd like to continue to work hard and sacrifice."

Martin said he has been part of the community for many years, despite this being his first time running for school board.

"I would embrace the role to communicate with those there day-to-day and work to make McDonald County School District the best it can be," he said.

Elections will be held on Tuesday, April 2, at your local polling place.

General News on 03/28/2019