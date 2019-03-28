RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Max Ruhl (right) and his wife, Lynn, are pictured with some of their cattle. Max is a retired educator and former president of the Newton and McDonald County Cattlemen's Association.

Max Ruhl of Rocky Comfort is a retired educator and a former president of the Newton and McDonald County Cattlemen's Association.

He grew up in Newton County, and his family had beef cattle. In 1975, he married his wife, Lynn. She started teaching in McDonald County and he started teaching in Neosho. They lived in Anderson and Neosho for 12 years. For the last eight of those years, he was an administrator, which included four years as an assistant principal at the high school and four years as junior high principal.

His teaching degree was from College of the Ozarks in the Branson area. He took a position teaching as an associate professor at Northwest Missouri State in Maryville in 1987. He taught for three years. By then he had finished his doctoral degree. They put their two children in the laboratory school on campus. The laboratory school was a kindergarten through sixth-grade school where, while college students are taking their courses, they are observing and teaching. Lynn also went to work on campus.

Three years later, Max found himself chairing the largest graduate department on campus. He spent 25 years at that university. He chaired the educational leadership department seven and a half years. The last 14 years that he was there, he was dean of the college of education. During that time, the school won national recognition.

"I inherited a great program and faculty," he said.

The school established a cooperative doctoral program with the University of Missouri to prepare superintendents and principals, he said. The school was the first electronic campus in the U.S., he added. In 1985, there was a computer in every dorm room and every office. "It was a huge advantage for faculty and students," he said.

Another initiative the school had was allowing students to do part of their student teaching internationally. Students traveled to countries such as Great Britain, Panama, Argentina, Mexico, France and Spain. It was very successful until the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. It never fully recovered from the pull-back after that, he said.

He said he has stayed connected with College of the Ozarks. He was appointed to the board of trustees 10 years ago. College of the Ozarks is one of the top colleges in the U.S., he said. In rankings in U.S. News and World Report, College of the Ozarks is always in the Top 10 Choosiest colleges, he said.

"It's a strong Christian environment, which is huge given all the challenges people face when they're in college. I love College of the Ozarks. We've written lots of letters of recommendation," he said.

He also noted students at College of the Ozarks can go on mission trips around the world accompanying veterans to places like Omaha Beach, battlefields in Britain and France, Vietnam, Korea, Okinawa and the South Pacific.

Max and Lynn sell registered Angus bulls. They have been selling about 10 to 12 registered bulls per year. They also have their commercial herd, which is made up of Angus, Black Baldy and Brahma.

He said as soon as he retired in 2010 and moved to Rocky Comfort and started relearning the cattle profession, people started telling him to get involved with the cattlemen's association. They donated a calf for the calf sale to benefit Crowder College that the cattlemen's association puts on every year.

"The cattlemen's association truly represents the needs of people who ranch to the state legislature," he said. "Every Wednesday, a group of cattlemen will visit legislators at their offices, and we have one of the best state cattlemen's organizations in the nation. It's very inexpensive to be a member. Annually it's $70 for the state membership, and local dues are free. In the last year of Gov. Jay Nixon's second term, the association achieved three gubernatorial veto overrides. The association has really made a difference for farmers and ranchers."

Max served the last two years as president of the cattlemen's association. He also served two terms on the McDonald County Soil and Water Conservation Board.

Max and Lynn attend Rocketdyne Church of Christ in Neosho.

General News on 03/28/2019