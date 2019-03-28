The Pineville Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Tuesday night, approved an extension of the water line on Scenic Lane.

Public works superintendent Chris Tinsley told the board that David Flannery is putting in 200 feet of water line in the area, and Tinsley had talked to a few more people in the area who wanted water, which would require another 500 feet. He reported an eight-inch line is being put in, and the price is at $32 per foot.

Tinsley said it is a good opportunity for the town because, if it wants to grow its water system, it needs to grow toward Anderson or another town. It is also an opportunity to put in the line inexpensively because the city will not have to do a survey or preliminary engineering. He noted the town could do the job for $20 per foot if it did the labor itself, but city employees have too much work on their to-do list to get to such a project.

The board also discussed a situation with dump trucks driving through the Mountain Ridge housing development to get to a gravel pile on the other side. The trucks are tearing up the roads, and the city has had numerous calls about them, according to Mayor Gregg Sweeten. There is an alternate route that is privately owned. City attorney Kirk Wattman said he would research who owns the property.

The board also discussed problems with people renting the community center and leaving it in bad condition. Alderman Scott Dennis suggested requiring patrons to put a credit card on file with the city when renting the center. City Clerk Melissa Ziemianin said she would draft a policy and present it at the next meeting.

Ziemianin said the public library wanted support for its summer reading program. She told the librarian she could supply prizes.

Sweeten reported the first movie on the square will be April 19, and the pancake breakfast will be April 6 at the community center. The city's Arbor Day celebration will be 2 p.m., April 4, at the community center. Ziemianin said the farmer's market will start on May 7.

In other business on Tuesday, the board approved payment of bills in the amount of $170,091. This amount included a payment to Granger Dirtworks for $131,250 for work on the WPA ditch on Jesse James Road. Sweeten said the city has to pay the full amount before it will be reimbursed by FEMA on the project. The ditch was damaged in the 2017 flood.

General News on 03/28/2019