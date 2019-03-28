A vote approving a 1/6th-penny tax could mean improved streets and new sidewalks for Noel residents.

Noel Mayor Lewis Davis said city council members have been canvassing Noel neighbors about the upcoming ballot issue. On Tuesday, property owners will be asked to approve a property tax mill levy, which is 65 cents per $100 assessed value of a property. The increase equates to approximately 1/6th-penny.

The issue, if approved, could mean adding $60,000 to $70,000 more each year to the city budget, Davis said.

A property owner owning property assessed at $100,000 would pay roughly $65 more each year.

Davis said city officials would like to tap into grants to help build sidewalks and improve streets. Officials could apply for matching grants if they had some money saved to qualify. City officials are required to put up at least 15 to 25 percent of the total amount of the work before even applying for the grants.

The additional $60,000 to $70,000 raised from the property tax mill levy would be earmarked to apply for those improvement grants, Davis said.

What happens if voters don't approve the measure? "Well, it means it won't get done," Davis said. "We save up our money for two to three years at a time and then we pay what we can for street improvements."

The same ballot issue failed last April by just three votes. Davis said the council decided to try again this year based on feedback after the vote.

If approved, the extra funds would not hit city coffers until at least after November, when the new tax bills go out, Davis previously said.

