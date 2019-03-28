RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Nick Neece of Newton County is president of the Newton and McDonald County Cattlemen's Association.

Originally from Splitlog, Neece graduated from Neosho High School. While in high school, he started working for a grocery store in Goodman, cutting meat at Gaston's IGA. After high school, he went to Crowder College and then transferred to Missouri Southern State College, where he earned an accounting degree. While in college, he got a job at Hatfield Meats in Tipton Ford between Neosho and Joplin. When he graduated, the timing was right and the Hatfields wanted to retire, so he purchased the business.

"I always kind of fell in love with cutting meat and knew all the customers, and it was just a natural," he said.

In 1983 there was a big fire that burned his business and his house.

"What I didn't really realize at that time was how much community support I had. We got the business back together in 15 months. As soon as we opened the doors, people showed up and all my old employees showed up. It was like we never missed a step," he said.

He noted, "We turned that into a federal USDA inspected processing plant. As we advertised, we could do it all, start to finish."

Before the fire, he shipped a lot of cured meats across the U.S. During the war with Iraq in the early 1990s, he had people coming in shipping beef jerky to the soldiers, he said.

One of his proudest achievements was attending a national meat convention in Nashville and earning reserve grand champion on his bacon, he said.

Through the years, he developed a lot of products -- sausages, smoked poultry, etc.

"The only thing I never had success at was smoking fish," he said.

He and his wife, Becky, had four children between them, and they were all in FFA. He would put on meat demonstrations for some of the teams. He said he always tried to support the Newton County Fair.

In 2000, his son took over the business.

"I just switched gears," he said, noting he started taking care of cattle. He has cattle in both Newton and McDonald Counties.

"I've always had livestock. The only animal I've never owned is a sheep," he said.

From there he became involved with the Newton County Cattlemen's Association.

"One of our biggest achievements was incorporating McDonald County into it," he said.

He is now president of the organization.

"Our main goal is to educate and promote the cattle industry in Southwest Missouri," he said. "It's amazing to me how cattlemen are so independent. They've always done their own thing. But at the same time, these guys can come together to work for not only legislation in the state to preserve some of our rights -- because I believe we are the true conservationists. Because we have a true love for the land and the livestock, including the wildlife."

He said the average age of a farmer is in his 60s.

"We've got to figure out a way to keep this thing going and get the younger generation involved and educated. We've lost a lot of markets. Pork and chicken have been integrated," meaning big companies own the industry and the individual farmer just manages it, he said.

"The only one that's not integrated is the beef industry," he said. "There's always hope, but agriculture has become big business. It's become a global business."

