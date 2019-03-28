RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County first baseman Omar Manuel comes up just short when reaching for a high throw in the Mustangs' 2-1 win over Neosho on March 12 at MCHS.

Boston Dowd pitched a five-hitter and Oakley Roessler drove in the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning to lead the McDonald County Mustang baseball team to a 2-1 win over Neosho on March 21, at McDonald County High School.

Dowd struck out six and walked two, allowing only a fourth-inning run. Neosho collected four of its five hits in the inning and added a sacrifice fly to score its only run. The damage was limited to one run when Mustang shortstop Jordan Platter kept a two-out hard-hit ball up the middle from getting to the outfield.

"Boston Dowd threw well," said coach Kevin Burgi. "Honestly, before we took the field he was honed and ready to go. This was a game he wanted bad. I talked to him after the game and he said the best thing he did -- and he hit it right on the head -- was, after he walked the leadoff man in the sixth and seventh innings, he came back and threw strikes. Against Grove, he threw a pretty good game, but he didn't have his breaking ball. When he can throw that wrinkle in there and get that thing over for a strike, he is really tough to hit."

Roessler drove in pinch runner Sampson Boles for the winning run with a two-out triple in the sixth. Omar Manuel reached on an error with two out to start the rally. Boles replaced Manuel and stole second base before Roessler lined a rocket to right field. A potential play at the plate was lost when Roessler's hit took a bad bounce past the Neosho right fielder, allowing Boles to score standing up and Roessler to reach third.

McDonald County took a 1-0 lead in the third on a double by Platter, a single by Joe Brown and a balk by Neosho's Jared Stephens.

Stephens also allowed just five hits, striking out 15 in six innings. Ironically, six of the strikeouts came in the two innings which the Mustangs scored their only runs.

"I told the guys that two-strike hitting was going to be the key," Burgi said. "Both times when we scored, we had two strikes. Pitching and good defense will win games. Izak Johnson really made a couple of good plays. Izak is a guy we want to swing the bat and it just hasn't happened for him so far. I heard him say after he made a play, 'I have to help the team some way,' and he is finding a way to do that. That's the type of kid we need."

Roessler finished with two hits, while Platter, Brown and Manuel had one each.

McDonald County improves to 3-1 for the season heading into its March 25 game at Shiloh Christian. The Mustangs host Carthage on March 26 before Carl Junction and Riverton come to MCHS on March 30 for a doubleheader.

Shiloh Christian

Shiloh Christian turned a pitcher's duel into a blowout by scoring 12 runs in the bottom of the fifth to claim a 12--0 decision over McDonald County on March 25 at Shiloh Christian High School in Springdale, Ark.

McDonald County's Levi Helm and Shiloh Christian's Kellen Pate put up zeroes on the scoreboard through four and a half innings before the Saints erupted for 12 runs on six hits, four walks and four errors in the bottom of the fifth.

Marcus Brown's three-run walk-off homer ended the game on the 10-run rule.

Helm took the loss, allowing five hits and four runs in four-plus innings. Jackson Behm relieved in the fifth, after the first four batters reached against Helm, and allowed two hits and five runs, only one earned. Parker Toney got two outs only to see Brown end the game with a home run to right-center field.

Pate held McDonald County to just one hit, an infield single by Jordan Platter in the first. Platter was the only McDonald County player to reach base, but he was erased attempting to steal. Pate struck out eight without walking a batter.

McDonald County falls to 3-2 for the season.

