RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Eli McClain took second place in the pole vault with a vault of 9-6 at the 9/10 Mustang Stampede held March 25 at MCHS.

Sosha Howard took second in the triple jump (30-7.5) and fifth in the long jump (14-0.5), while Gissele Reyes-Luna was third in the 300 hurdles (57.7) and fourth in 100 hurdles (20.1) and pole vaulters Melanie Gillming (7-0) and Leslie Reams (6-6) took third and fourth to lead the McDonald County girls at the 9/10 Mustang Stampede held March 25 at McDonald County High School.

McDonald County finished seventh in the team standings with 62 points. Webb City won the team title with 204.5 points, followed by Cassville with 118, Nevada 75, Lamar 72, Carthage 65.5, East Newton 63, McDonald County 62, Monett 52 and Seneca 8.

Other McDonald County top eight finishes include Mary Warner, Hailey Morris, Ebenee Munoz and Lundyn Trudeau, fifth, 4x200 relay, 2:11.5; Munoz, Kalyn Stetina, Haley Mick and Ashleigh Nalley, sixth, 4x400 relay, 5:27.8; Stetina, Mick, Gillming and Brooklynn Winters, fourth, 4x800 relay, 12:31.0; Stetina, eighth, 1600, 6:56; Mick, seventh, high jump, 4-4; Briana Estrada, seventh, discus, 67-2; Madison Grider, eighth, discus, 65-6; Munoz, fourth, javelin, 72-3; and, Alyssa Sanchez, fifth, javelin, 69-0.

Boys

Alexander Lewis led the McDonald County boys' team with a third place in the 200 (26.2), fourth in the 100 (12.6), third in the triple jump (35-9) and a fifth in the long jump (17-5).

Pole vaulters Eli McClain (9-6), Andrew Watkins (9-6) and Johnny Cisneros (9-0) added a second-, fourth- and fifth-place finish, respectively.

McDonald County took sixth place in the boys' team standings with 59 points. Webb City won the team title with 220 points, followed by Carthage with 164, Cassville 74.5, East Newton 70.5, Lamar 64, McDonald County 59, Nevada 26, Seneca 12 and Monett 9.

Rounding out top-eight finishes for the boys' team were Ricardo Salas, sixth, 110 hurdles, 20.4, seventh, 300 hurdles, 48.7 and fifth, javelin, 106-7; Salas, Jared Mora, Arturo Garcia-Morales and Garrett Anderson, fifth, 4x400 relay, 4:12.8; and Mora, Garcia-Morales, Anderson and Justin Smith, fourth, 4x800, 10:43.0.

