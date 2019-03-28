RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Senior members of the 2019 McDonald County High School golf team are Payton McKee (left) and Rendon Lane.

After two decades of struggles since the McDonald County High School golf team was a state power in the 1990s, new coach Kyle Fields hopes to bring that type of success back to the program.

"I am excited about my first year," Fields said. "We have some good kids returning and some good newcomers. I am looking forward to seeing what we can do."

Leading the returners are three starters from last year in senior Payton McKee and juniors Sam Whitehill and Blake Harrell. Also returning is sophomore Luke Dudley.

Senior Rendon Lane leads the newcomers, while freshmen Dayson Fickle and Wyatt Hebert round out the squad.

"The kids are wanting to learn and get better," Fields said. "They listen to what I say and they are working hard to develop their swings. I couldn't have asked for a better group for my first year."

Fields said he has seen a dramatic improvement in the short time since practice began.

"I think we will fool some people this year," Fields said. "I think we will continue to improve throughout the year. Who is going to be our number one, two, three and on down the line -- I don't know that yet."

Practices included a day inside where the team watched a video of Rick Grayson, a Golf magazine top 100 instructor. The video was shot when Fields attended a clinic on March 7 at River Cut Golf Course in Springfield.

"It was very helpful," Fields said. "There were speakers on MSHSAA rules, and the rules of golf before Rick Grayson gave about a 30-minute demo on the basics and the most common problems that young golfers have. That was a big help to us on our grip, posture and the proper way to swing the club."

McDonald County opened the 2019 season on March 19 at Neosho in a triangular against the host Wildcats and Diamond. The Mustangs returned to Neosho on March 21 for its first tournament. Other varsity tournaments include Webb City, Cassville, Clever, Carthage and the Big 8 Conference Tournament.

Junior varsity tournaments include Lamar, Springfield Catholic and Joplin.

"The kids enjoy the game and are working hard in practice," Fields said. "We don't have a lot of experience going into the season, but I really believe will get better every time we play."

Sports on 03/28/2019