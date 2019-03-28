Perhaps the most excitement surrounding the 2019 McDonald County High School girls' soccer team is not about a player or a coach.

The Lady Mustangs will be the first team to take advantage of a new synthetic turf field at MCHS. Installation of the new playing field began after last year's football season.

"The field is awesome," said coach John de la Torre. "It's not just having a good surface to play on, but it also having an all-weather surface. Whether if it snows or if it is rain or shine, we will be out there. The two or three weeks we have been at it, we have seen it all. It's been great to be out there almost every day."

McDonald County returns most of its team that finished last season with a 1-8 record.

Returning starters include Ava Smith, Karen Gasca, Helen Reyes, Baylee Payne, Kaylee Eberley, Nautica Gutierrez, Aaliyah Rubio and Nikki Salas.

"Ava is going to make a difference wherever she plays," de la Torre said. "I am not sure where she will play yet. She will probably play in a couple of different spots throughout the season. Nikki will be big for us in goal. Girls like Karen, Baylee and Helen will be key role players with a lot of experience."

The first-year coach said his numbers in the program are good, including five newcomers on the 23-man roster.

De la Torre said he is working on consistency during preseason practices. He said it will be a key for winning this season.

"We have to be consistent to be a winning program," de la Torre said. "We must have consistency both skill-wise with the ball and consistency off the field in the classroom. Everything we do we need to stay consistent and stay on a straight path towards a set goal."

De la Torre said the team has not set any goals yet for the upcoming season.

"Right now it is just to get them out there and play better than they have the last four years," de la Torre said. "I know they have struggled since the program was started. They need some success and getting them success early on will be huge for their confidence and their will to get better. Once the girls figure out what they want from soccer, we will be in good shape."

McDonald County opened its 2019 season at the Lebanon tournament on March 15-16 and then traveled to New Covenant Academy on March 21 in Springfield and to Joplin on March 26 before returning to MCHS on March 28 for the home opener against Willard.

Bo Bergen, McDonald County athletic director, recently announced that McDonald County will host the district tournament that will be held the second week of May.

"Hosting district's very exciting," de la Torre said. "That should give the girls something to be excited about at the end of the season. They should want to get better and put on a show. That should keep us motivated during the year."

