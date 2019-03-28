Henri Whitehead worked on getting more kids out last year for the McDonald County High School track team in his first year as the team's head coach.

Whitehead said he expects to reap the benefits of that strategy this year, especially for the boys' team.

"I'm excited to see those guys who went out for the first time last year finally get to start winning as a team," Whitehead said. "We were so close last year in several meets. This year, with the talent we have returning, we won't just be a big team but also a successful team."

Whitehead said pole vaulters Zach Woods and Huechi Xiong should be consistent point winners for the Mustangs. Woods qualified for state as a sophomore but missed out last year.

"Zach has been a consistent force since he joined the team," Whitehead said. "He has looked great this offseason and he is hoping to finally get on the podium at state. Huechi has looked better and better every year, and I expect him to surprise some people this year."

McDonald County should also score well in the throwing events.

"Our discus throwers, Elliott Wolfe and Brennon White, are both ready to improve on what Peyton (Barton) started last year," Whitehead said. "Elliott is throwing now what Peyton ended up throwing at state (Barton took fifth at state last year with a throw of 153-0)."

Whitehead said he also expects several strong runners, both sprinters and long-distant runners.

"Corbin Jones leads our sprinters," Whitehead said. "Saul Garcia and Francisco Jasso have been pretty solid. We are going to use Corbin in some relays this year, so we should have really good 4x100 and 4x200 teams."

The long-distance runners will be led by Garrett Spears and David Lazalde, both standouts from the cross country team.

"We expect Garrett to have the most improvement from last year because of how much he improved in cross country this season," Whitehead said. "The boys' 4x800 team will also include John Howard, who switched to middle-distance after running sprints last year. David had to run against some pretty good competition last year, so no one paid much attention to him. This year he should get noticed."

On the girls' side, Whitehead said the strength of the girls' team is also the ability to score points in numerous different events.

"The 4x800 team is pretty good," Whitehead said. "Rita Santillan in the sprints should do well. She improved a lot last year. Kalyn Stetina led our cross country team and should do the same on the track."

The 4x800 team will include Adasyn Sanny, Ragan Wilson, Stetina and one of several others fighting for the final spot.

The jumps will be anchored by Erin Cooper, the lone returner among a large group of jumpers.

Ruby Palamo and Liberty Boer are the top hurdlers, while Chloe Teague, Kelli Brennand, Caitlyn Barton and Sammi Dowd give the Lady Mustangs depth in the pole vault.

Throwers will be led by Emily Landers and Jackie Grider.

Whitehead said he is excited about prospects for the upcoming year.

"Last year we had depth, but we were young," Whitehead said. "This year we are even deeper, but now we have to make these kids into point scorers. We just need some of them to take their skills to the next level and we should bring home a few more plaques this year."

McDonald County opened the 2019 season on March 21 with the Mustang Stampede at MCHS. The Mustangs and Lady Mustangs travel to Carthage on March 28, while only the girls' team goes to Springfield on April 4.

